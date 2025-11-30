Nailers Crush Cyclones, 8-3

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers have had some tremendous performances this season, but Saturday night was their best offensive showing thus far. Wheeling carried a 3-2 lead into the second intermission, then exploded for five goals in the third period to destroy the Cincinnati Cyclones, 8-3 at WesBanco Arena. Some of the top performers included Craig Armstrong (one goal, four assists), Randy Hernández (two goals, two assists), and Max Graham (Gordie Howe Hat Trick - goal, assist, fight). With a 12-2-0 record in November, the Nailers are one point away from matching their best month in team history, and are now 14-3-0, with the first quarter of the campaign set to come to a close on Sunday.

The Nailers had a great start to the contest, as they scored twice in the opening stanza, while outshooting Cincinnati, 8-3. The first goal came at the 8:06 mark. Randy Hernández entered the offensive zone on the rush, then dropped a pass back to a trailing Mike Posma, who cranked a one-timer into the bottom-right side of the cage. Wheeling added to its lead 5:41 later. Posma was involved once again, but this time, he was the one making the pass. The rookie forward led Scooter Brickey into the slot, and Brickey proceeded to slither a backhander underneath Cyclones goaltender Kyle McClellan.

The Nailers kept the offense coming at the start of the middle frame, as they upped their lead to three. Hernández led Craig Armstrong down the right side of the ice, and Armstrong proceeded to roof a wrist shot from the circle and into the top-right corner of the twine. Cincinnati killed three straight penalties, and that led to a momentum shift, as the Cyclones followed the final kill by scoring twice in a span of 1:02. Ryan Kirwan put Cincinnati on the board when he lifted in the rebound of his initial attempt on the backhand from the right side of the crease. Gunnarwolfe Fontaine then tallied during 4-on-4 action, as he whipped a shot along the ice and in from the left side, off of a pass from Ben King. The Cyclones outshot Wheeling, 19-7 in period two.

The third period took an unexpected turn, as the Nailers regained their momentum in a big way, and blew the game wide open. Ryan Mahshie scored with a wrist shot from the left circle on the power play for a 4-2 lead. Connor Lockhart followed that up 2:11 later by tapping in a feed from Max Graham on the right side of the crease. Ben King's 5-on-3 goal temporarily brought Cincinnati within two, but Wheeling's man advantage made it 6-3, when Graham converted a shot from the left side of the slot. Graham ended the night with a Gordie Howe Hat Trick, as he dropped the gloves with Cole Fraser. Hernández tacked on two more tallies in the final three minutes to slam a pair of exclamation points on the 8-3 victory.

Jake Smith became the eighth goaltender to earn at least seven straight wins for Wheeling, as he made 26 saves on 29 shots to improve to 7-0-0. Kyle McClellan took the loss for the Cyclones, as he allowed seven goals on 25 shots.

The Nailers and Cyclones will do battle in Wheeling again on Sunday afternoon at 4:10. That will be the annual Pups & Pucks game, when fans can bring their dogs to the game and take part in the puppy parade during the first intermission. There will also be a post game skate with odd-numbered players. Saturday, December 6th is the next Big-6 Promotional Game, which is Wizards & Wands: Spells in the Snow. There will be a brand new wand giveaway, the Nailers will wear specialty jerseys, and fans will be able to shop in Diagon Alley while enjoying butter beer and chocolate frogs. Plus, the annual Teddy Bear Toss will take place to benefit the Salvation Army. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

