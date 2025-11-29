Blades Eye Sweep over Savannah to End November

Published on November 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades eye the goal against the Savannah Sand Gnats

ESTERO, Fla. - Following a decisive 6-3 win Friday night, the Florida Everblades look to complete a weekend sweep of the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Saturday at Hertz Arena.

Florida improved to 8-2-0-1 in November and extended its home winning streak to three straight, maintaining a two-point lead atop the South Division. The Blades have also gone 6-1-1-0 over their last eight games, all against divisional opponents.

Reid Duke opened the scoring 3:32 into Friday's contest with his sixth of the season, but Savannah answered on the powerplay, sending the teams into the first intermission tied 1-1. The second period produced five goals, highlighted by Hudson Elynuik's two tallies - the second of which kickstarted a four-goal run that put Florida in control.

In the third period, Anthony Romano and Oliver Cooper scored 18 seconds apart, the only goals of the frame, while the Blades held Savannah's top-ranked offense to just four shots to close out the win.

Four Everblades recorded multi-point nights: Jordan Sambrook (2a), Duke (1g-2a), Romano (2g), and Elynuik (2g-1a). Elynuik posted his second multi-goal performance of the week and carries a three-game point streak, while Romano extended his to four. In total, 12 Blades skaters found the scoresheet.

Florida now turns its attention to containing Savannah's potent attack in the series finale. Savannah enters the night averaging 3.77 goals per game and operating at 25.6% on the powerplay after finishing 1-for-2 on Friday. The Blades counter with one of the ECHL's stingiest defensive units, allowing just 2.00 goals per game and a league-low 24.2 shots against per contest.

