Arvanitis Sets Career Wins Record as Mariners Sweep Norfolk

Published on November 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

NORFOLK, VA - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, swept the Norfolk Admirals, with a 4-1 win on Saturday night at The Scope. Four different players scored goals while Brad Arvanitis collected his 33rd career win as a Mariner, setting a new franchise record.

After a scoreless opening period, the Mariners netted three goals in the middle frame. Xander Lamppa got the scoring started at 5:23, getting alone in front of Alex Worthington, and patiently outwaiting the Norfolk goaltender for his fourth goal of the season. Just under two minutes later, Caden Villegas got his first as a Mariner, cashing in a feed from Alex DiPaolo in tight. Jacob Hudson extended his goal streak to three games at 18:26 of the period, stripping one away at the defensive blue line, skating in on a breakaway, beating Worthington's glove, and extending the Maine lead to 3-0.

The Admirals finally got on the board at 15:27 of the third when Jaydon Dureau one-timed a Ben Zloty pass under the cross bar behind Arvanitis. Jaxon Bellamy's empty netter put the game away at 18:33. Arvanitis stopped 25 of 26 for his second win of the season and 33rd career Mariners victory, passing Connor LaCouvee to set the new franchise wins record.

The Mariners (10-4-2-1) play a home-and-home series with the Adirondack Thunder next weekend, returning to home ice on Saturday for the annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Bath Savings. The puck drops at 6:00 PM and the Mariners will wear special "Teddy Bear Toss jerseys" which will be auctioned via DASH. The first 1,000 fans will also receive a winter beanie, presented by The Downs.

