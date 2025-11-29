Final Game of Two-Week Road Trip

(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard) Allen Americans forward Spencer Asuchak with the puck(Allen Americans, Credit: Tim Broussard)

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), won the first two games of the series against the Utah Grizzlies, and now go for the three-game sweep on Saturday night at the Maverik Center

Make it Two: The Americans won their second consecutive game on Friday night beating the Utah Grizzlies 4-2 at the Maverik Center. Harrison Blaisdell opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the year from Spencer Asuchak and Braidan Simmons-Ficher at the 5:01 mark. Three minutes later, Quinn Warmuth set up Blaisdell for his second of the game, beating Utah Goalie Dylan Wells for his fifth of the season. Less than four minutes later the Americans cashed in on a 5-on-3 power play as Colton Hargrove fired a one-timer from just outside the right circle to give the Americans a 3-0 lead. It was Hargrove's second goal of the year. Utah cut the lead to 3-1 with a late in first period power play goal. The Grizzlies made it to 3-2 in the second period, but Colby McAuley answered to reestablish a two-goal lead with his second of the season. The Americans made it back-to-back wins.

Series Win: The Americans locked up the series with a win on Friday night. It's the first series win for the Americans since they took two of three games from Rapid City in early November.

Power Play Leaders: Michael Gildon leads the Americans with two Power Play Goals. Sam Sedley leads Allen with five power play assists.

Five and Counting With an assist on Colby McAuley's second period goal, Hank Crone extended his point streak to a season-high five games. During that stretch he has six points (2 goals and 4 assists).

Back-to-Back: The Americans have back-to-back wins for the first time since November 1st and 5th when they beat Rapid City and Wichita on home ice.

Costantini leaves Friday's Game: Americans starting netminder Marco Costantini left Friday night's game with a lower body injury. Costantini stopped 19 of 21 Utah shots through the first forty minutes of play.

From the Affiliation: Danny Katic has been returned to the Americans by the Ottawa Senators from their AHL affiliate Belleville. Katic appeared in four games for the Senators with no points and two penalty minutes. He will be back in time for Saturday's game in Utah.

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans

Overall: 6-6-3

Home: 3-3-1

Away: 3-3-2

Last 10: 4-4-2

Allen Americans Leaders:

Points: (13) Brayden Watts

Goals: (6) Brayden Watts and Michael Gildon

Power Play Goals: (2) Michael Gildon

Assists: (8) Andre Anania and Sam Sedley

Power Play Assists (5) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals: (1) Harrison Blaisdell

Shorthanded Assists (1) Brayden Watts

+/- (+3) Andre Anania and Danny Katic

PIM's (27) Thomas Caron and Troy Murray

Utah Grizzlies:

Overall: 7-8-2

Home: 1-5-1

Away: 6-3-1

Last 10: 4-5-1

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Points: (13) Tyler Gratton and Jack Ricketts

Goals: (8) Reed Lebster

Power Play Goals: (3) Neal Shea

Assists: (9) Tyler Gratton and Aidan Hansen-Bukata

Power Play Assists (5) Aidan Hansen-Bukata

Shorthanded Goals: (2) Reed Lebster

Shorthanded Assists (1) Aidan Hansen-Bukata

+/- (+2) Colby Enns and Danny Dzhaniyev

PIM's (37) Rilen Kovacevic

