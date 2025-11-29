Final Game of Two-Week Road Trip
Published on November 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), won the first two games of the series against the Utah Grizzlies, and now go for the three-game sweep on Saturday night at the Maverik Center
Allen Americans Tonight:
Pregame Show: 7:50 PM CST
Puck Drop: 8:10 PM CST
Watch Live: FLOHOCKEY.TV
Listen Live: AMERICANS 24/7
On the Call: Tommy Daniels
Social Media: Alyssa Santos
Next Home Game: Wednesday, December 3rd vs Utah Grizzlies, 10:30 AM CST
Make it Two: The Americans won their second consecutive game on Friday night beating the Utah Grizzlies 4-2 at the Maverik Center. Harrison Blaisdell opened the scoring with his fourth goal of the year from Spencer Asuchak and Braidan Simmons-Ficher at the 5:01 mark. Three minutes later, Quinn Warmuth set up Blaisdell for his second of the game, beating Utah Goalie Dylan Wells for his fifth of the season. Less than four minutes later the Americans cashed in on a 5-on-3 power play as Colton Hargrove fired a one-timer from just outside the right circle to give the Americans a 3-0 lead. It was Hargrove's second goal of the year. Utah cut the lead to 3-1 with a late in first period power play goal. The Grizzlies made it to 3-2 in the second period, but Colby McAuley answered to reestablish a two-goal lead with his second of the season. The Americans made it back-to-back wins.
Series Win: The Americans locked up the series with a win on Friday night. It's the first series win for the Americans since they took two of three games from Rapid City in early November.
Power Play Leaders: Michael Gildon leads the Americans with two Power Play Goals. Sam Sedley leads Allen with five power play assists.
Five and Counting With an assist on Colby McAuley's second period goal, Hank Crone extended his point streak to a season-high five games. During that stretch he has six points (2 goals and 4 assists).
Back-to-Back: The Americans have back-to-back wins for the first time since November 1st and 5th when they beat Rapid City and Wichita on home ice.
Costantini leaves Friday's Game: Americans starting netminder Marco Costantini left Friday night's game with a lower body injury. Costantini stopped 19 of 21 Utah shots through the first forty minutes of play.
From the Affiliation: Danny Katic has been returned to the Americans by the Ottawa Senators from their AHL affiliate Belleville. Katic appeared in four games for the Senators with no points and two penalty minutes. He will be back in time for Saturday's game in Utah.
Comparing Allen and Utah
Allen Americans
Overall: 6-6-3
Home: 3-3-1
Away: 3-3-2
Last 10: 4-4-2
Allen Americans Leaders:
Points: (13) Brayden Watts
Goals: (6) Brayden Watts and Michael Gildon
Power Play Goals: (2) Michael Gildon
Assists: (8) Andre Anania and Sam Sedley
Power Play Assists (5) Sam Sedley
Shorthanded Goals: (1) Harrison Blaisdell
Shorthanded Assists (1) Brayden Watts
+/- (+3) Andre Anania and Danny Katic
PIM's (27) Thomas Caron and Troy Murray
Utah Grizzlies:
Overall: 7-8-2
Home: 1-5-1
Away: 6-3-1
Last 10: 4-5-1
Utah Grizzlies Leaders:
Points: (13) Tyler Gratton and Jack Ricketts
Goals: (8) Reed Lebster
Power Play Goals: (3) Neal Shea
Assists: (9) Tyler Gratton and Aidan Hansen-Bukata
Power Play Assists (5) Aidan Hansen-Bukata
Shorthanded Goals: (2) Reed Lebster
Shorthanded Assists (1) Aidan Hansen-Bukata
+/- (+2) Colby Enns and Danny Dzhaniyev
PIM's (37) Rilen Kovacevic
SEASON TICKETS ON SALE!
Don't miss the excitement of Americans Hockey in 2025-2026. Call 972-912-1000.
Images from this story
|
Allen Americans forward Spencer Asuchak with the puck
(Tim Broussard)
ECHL Stories from November 29, 2025
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Final Game of Two-Week Road Trip - Allen Americans
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Dyllan Gill to Orlando Solar Bears; Edmonton Oilers Reassign Connor Ungar to Orlando - Orlando Solar Bears
- Stingrays Take 5-4 Thriller from Gargoyles in Overtime - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Rush Game Notes: November 29, 2025 - Rush vs. Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Eye Sweep over Savannah to End November - Florida Everblades
- Simon Pinard Recalled by Hershey, Seth Eisele Returned on Loan by Hershey to Stingrays - South Carolina Stingrays
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.