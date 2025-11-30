Savannah Drops Third Straight
Published on November 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates dropped their third straight game on Saturday night, falling 5-2 to the Florida Everblades.
Savannah opened the scoring when Nick Granowicz buried a feed from Liam Walsh to make it 1-0. Matt Koopman picked up the secondary assist.
Florida responded just 21 seconds later, with Hudson Elynuik firing a sharp-angle shot from the left side to tie the game 1-1.
The Ghost Pirates regained the lead at 17:09 of the first period when Connor Gregga chipped a pass ahead to Nicholas Zabaneh, who lifted a shorthanded shot into the top-left corner to make it 2-1. Noah Carroll added the secondary assist.
Florida tied the game again 1:12 into the second period, as Tarun Fizer scored from the right circle. The Everblades locked things down defensively the rest of the frame, limiting Savannah to just two shots on goal.
The Everblades took their first lead of the night 3:10 into the third when Logan Will capitalized off a turnover to make it 3-2. Florida extended the lead moments later when Will's rush shot created a rebound finished by Kyle Penney, pushing the advantage to 4-2.
Oliver Chau added an empty-net goal to seal the 5-2 final.
Cam Johnson stopped 15 of 17 shots in the win, while Michael Simpson turned aside 30 of 34 in the loss.
The Ghost Pirates continue their road trip tomorrow in Orlando with a 3:00 p.m. puck drop. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and more information about upcoming games, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.
