Repaci Makes History In 5-2 Victory Over Thunder

Published on November 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers' Michael Suda and Anthony Repaci and Adirondack Thunder's Conner Hutchison on game night

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Worcester Railers HC (7-8-1-1) beat the Adirondack Thunder (7-5-2-1) on Saturday, November 29th, with a final score of 5-2 in front of a crowd of 5,019 at Harding Mazzotti Arena. The Railers and the Thunder will wrap up their three-in-three weekend in Glens Falls tomorrow afternoon, Sunday, November 30th, with puck drop at 3:00 p.m. EST.

Worcester scored the first goal of the night. Cole Donhauser (3-0-3), assisted by Michael Suda (0-2-2) and Matt DeMelis (0-1-1), put the score at 1-0 at 5:28 in the first for the Railers. Adirondack tied the game three-and-a-half minutes later at 9:58, the goal scored by Jeremy Hanzel (1-0-1), assisted by Brannon McManus (0-1-1) and Grant Loven (0-1-1). Anthony Repaci (1-1-2) got his fourth goal of the season at 16:43, assisted by Ryan Miotto (0-1-1) and Michael Suda, reclaiming the lead for Worcester at 2-1. Adirondack tied the game again at 1:50 in the second, the goal scored by Justin Taylor (1-0-1), assisted by Luke Reid (0-1-1) and Dylan Wendt (0-1-1). The Railers pushed the score in their favor once more at 3:08, the goal coming once again from Cole Donhauser, assisted by Gleb Veremyev (0-1-1) and Cam McDonald (0-1-1). Drew Callin (1-0-1) broadened Worcester's lead at 16:29, assisted by brother Anthony Callin (0-1-1) and Anthony Repaci to make it 4-2. A final Railers goal, scored on Adirondack's empty net by Cole Donhauser put the game's final score 5-2 in favor of Worcester.

Worcester did not wait long to jump on the chance to claim their first goal of the evening. Cole Donhauser (4th) successfully tipped a shot from defenseman Michael Suda into the Thunder's net past goaltender Jeremy Brodeur for the point at 5:28 (0-1). The Railers followed up the goal with a successful penalty kill just 18 seconds later, a tripping minor against Cam McDonald. Lincoln Hatten squared off against Adirondack's Jacob Graves for the second time on the weekend following Graves' hip check on Cole Donhauser. Similar to Friday night, both players were served another fighting major, accompanied by a minor penalty for removing the helmet. Defenseman Jeremy Hanzel (1st) brought the score up one-all at 9:58. Anthony Repaci (4th) answered Adirondack's goal with a tally of his own at 16:43, putting the game in Worcester's favor once again to close out the period. Repaci's goal put his overall career point total to 210, tied with Worcester IceCat Terry Virtue for most points in Worcester Professional Hockey history. Penalties for the first were three for Worcester and three for Adirondack. Shots were 14-7 in favor of Adirondack.

The Railers and the Thunder went back and forth in scoring succession to open the second period. A quick goal from Adirondack's Justin Taylor (6th) at 1:50 tied the game for the Thunder once again to make it 2-2. Cole Donhauser (5th) re-established the lead for Worcester one minute and 18 seconds later at 3:08, as he sank the puck after a net-front pass by Gleb Veremyev. A hooking minor against Adirondack's Brannon McManus put Worcester on their second power play of the night at just under the 15-minute mark of the period, lending Drew Callin (5th) the upper hand to score the Railer's fourth goal at 16:29 (2-4). Callin's point, assisted by his brother Anthony, would be a first for Worcester Hockey records, as it was the first time a brother had assisted another for a goal. Repaci's assist put his city point total at 211 points, as he surpassed Virtue as the all-time record holder. Worcester had no penalties in the second, and Adirondack had one. Shots on goal were 11-6 in favor of Worcester.

After three goals in both the first and second periods, both teams saw a scoreless start to the third. Following a late-period decision from the Thunder to pull Jeremy Brodeur, Cole Donhauser (6th) cemented the Railers' victory with a hat trick into the empty net, the first of his career. Final score of the game was 5-2 Railers. Final shots were 8-7 in favor of Worcester and 27-26 overall in favor of Adirondack. No penalties for either team for the third.

NOTES: Three stars: 3rd Star: Michael Suda (0-2-2, +2, 1 shot), 2nd Star: Anthony Repaci (1-1-2, +0, 3 shots), 1st Star: Cole Donhauser (3-0-3, +3, 7 shots)... Final shots were 27-26 in favor of Adirondack... Jeremy Brodeur (4-2-1-0) made 21 saves on 25 shots, Parker Gahagen (1-0-1-0) made 12 saves on 13 shots and was credited with the win while Tristan Lennox (1-5-0-0) made 13 saves on 14 shots in the first period... Worcester went 1-for-2 on power plays while Adirondack went 0-for-1... Max Dorrington, Porter Schachle, TJ Walsh, Brendan Dowler, Thomas Gale, and MacAuley Carson did not dress for Worcester...Anthony Repaci surpassed Worcester IceCat Terry Virtue to become the all-time points leader in Worcester Hockey history (211). His second-period goal, in combination with his assist on Drew Callin's goal, puts him first overall... Drew and Anthony Callin made Worcester hockey history as the first pair of brothers to have one score a goal assisted by the other... The Railers are now 1-1-1-0 this season vs. the Thunder and 1-0-1-0 at Harding Mazzotti Arena...

