ECHL Transactions - November 29
Published on November 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 29, 2025:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):
Kalamazoo:
Noah Kane, F
Orlando:
Ethan Langenegger, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Delete Sean Olson, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Mathieu Boislard, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Conner Hutchison, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jace Isley, F Placed on Reserve
Allen:
Add Danny Katic, F Assigned by Belleville
Delete Trevor LeDonne, D Placed on Reserve
Cincinnati:
Add Justin Portillo, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Nick Carabin, D Placed on Reserve
Florida:
Add Anthony Beauchamp, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Reid Duke, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Kade Landry, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Connor Doherty, D Placed on Reserve
Add Logan Will, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Craig Needham, F Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Connor Ungar, G Recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton
Greensboro:
Add Patrick Kyte, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Gabe Blanchard, D Placed on Reserve
Add C.J. Walker, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Dawson McKinney, F Placed on Reserve
Greenville:
Add John Parker-Jones, F Assigned by Ontario
Add Kenta Isogai, F Assigned by Ontario
Delete Patrick Polino, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Austin Saint, F Placed on Reserve
Idaho:
Delete Mason Nevers, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Grant Silianoff, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Nick Portz, F Placed on Reserve
Jacksonville:
Add John Spetz, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Taos Jordan, D Placed on Reserve
Maine:
Add Nick Anderson, D Acquired from Orlando
Norfolk:
Add Brehdan Engum, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Matt Crasa, F Placed on Reserve
Delete William Magnuson, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Connor Fedorek, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Add Brandon McNally, F Activated from Reserve
Delete David Drake, D Placed on Reserve
Orlando:
Add Connor Ungar, G Assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton
Delete Harrison Meneghin, G Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Ethan Langenegger, G Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Dyllan Gill, D Assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Nick Anderson, D Traded to Maine
Add Nick Anderson, D Activated from Reserve
Reading:
Add Jack Page, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Robbie Stucker, D Placed on Reserve
Add Jeremy Michel, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Patrick Moynihan, F Placed on Reserve
Savannah:
Delete Robert Mastrosimone, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Tristan Amonte, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Cristophe Tellier, F Placed on Reserve
South Carolina:
Add John Fusco, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Scott Docherty, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jordan Klimek, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Mike Berry, G Released as EBUG
Add Seth Eisele, G Assigned by Hershey
Delete Simon Pinard, F Recalled by Hershey
Tahoe:
Add Jake Durflinger, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Jordan Gustafson, F Placed on Reserve
Toledo:
Delete Liam Souliere, G Placed on Reserve
Add Carter Gylander, G Assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit
Add Jacques Bouquot, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Colby Ambrosio, F Placed on Reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Riley Kidney, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Mark Estapa, F Placed on Reserve
Tulsa:
Add Matthew Henry, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Owen Lindmark, F Placed on Reserve
Utah:
Add JC Campagna, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Tyler Gratton, F Placed on Reserve
Add Kabore Dunn, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Connor Kelley, D Placed on Reserve
Wichita:
Add Nico Somerville, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Michal Stinil, F Placed on Reserve
Worcester:
Delete Brendan Dowler, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Tanner Schachle, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete MacAuley Carson, F Placed on Reserve
