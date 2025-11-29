ECHL Transactions - November 29

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 29, 2025:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waiver claims):

Kalamazoo:

Noah Kane, F

Orlando:

Ethan Langenegger, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Delete Sean Olson, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Mathieu Boislard, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Conner Hutchison, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jace Isley, F Placed on Reserve

Allen:

Add Danny Katic, F Assigned by Belleville

Delete Trevor LeDonne, D Placed on Reserve

Cincinnati:

Add Justin Portillo, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Nick Carabin, D Placed on Reserve

Florida:

Add Anthony Beauchamp, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Reid Duke, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Kade Landry, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Connor Doherty, D Placed on Reserve

Add Logan Will, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Craig Needham, F Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Connor Ungar, G Recalled to Bakersfield by Edmonton

Greensboro:

Add Patrick Kyte, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Gabe Blanchard, D Placed on Reserve

Add C.J. Walker, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Dawson McKinney, F Placed on Reserve

Greenville:

Add John Parker-Jones, F Assigned by Ontario

Add Kenta Isogai, F Assigned by Ontario

Delete Patrick Polino, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Austin Saint, F Placed on Reserve

Idaho:

Delete Mason Nevers, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Grant Silianoff, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Nick Portz, F Placed on Reserve

Jacksonville:

Add John Spetz, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Taos Jordan, D Placed on Reserve

Maine:

Add Nick Anderson, D Acquired from Orlando

Norfolk:

Add Brehdan Engum, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Matt Crasa, F Placed on Reserve

Delete William Magnuson, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Connor Fedorek, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Add Brandon McNally, F Activated from Reserve

Delete David Drake, D Placed on Reserve

Orlando:

Add Connor Ungar, G Assigned from Bakersfield by Edmonton

Delete Harrison Meneghin, G Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Ethan Langenegger, G Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Dyllan Gill, D Assigned from Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Nick Anderson, D Traded to Maine

Add Nick Anderson, D Activated from Reserve

Reading:

Add Jack Page, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Robbie Stucker, D Placed on Reserve

Add Jeremy Michel, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Patrick Moynihan, F Placed on Reserve

Savannah:

Delete Robert Mastrosimone, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Tristan Amonte, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Cristophe Tellier, F Placed on Reserve

South Carolina:

Add John Fusco, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Scott Docherty, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jordan Klimek, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Mike Berry, G Released as EBUG

Add Seth Eisele, G Assigned by Hershey

Delete Simon Pinard, F Recalled by Hershey

Tahoe:

Add Jake Durflinger, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Jordan Gustafson, F Placed on Reserve

Toledo:

Delete Liam Souliere, G Placed on Reserve

Add Carter Gylander, G Assigned from Grand Rapids by Detroit

Add Jacques Bouquot, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Colby Ambrosio, F Placed on Reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Riley Kidney, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Mark Estapa, F Placed on Reserve

Tulsa:

Add Matthew Henry, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Owen Lindmark, F Placed on Reserve

Utah:

Add JC Campagna, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Tyler Gratton, F Placed on Reserve

Add Kabore Dunn, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Connor Kelley, D Placed on Reserve

Wichita:

Add Nico Somerville, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Michal Stinil, F Placed on Reserve

Worcester:

Delete Brendan Dowler, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Tanner Schachle, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete MacAuley Carson, F Placed on Reserve







