Mariners Acquire Nick Anderson from Orlando

Published on November 29, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Defenseman Nick Anderson with the Orlando Solar Bears

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, announced on Saturday that they have acquired defenseman Nick Anderson from the Orlando Solar Bears in exchange for future considerations.

Anderson, a 26-year-old blue-liner is originally from Portsmouth, NH but grew up in Minnesota. He attended Colgate University from 2020-2024, making him the third Raider alum on the Mariners roster, alongside forwards Alex DiPaolo and Ben Raymond. Anderson spent his extra season of eligibility with the University of Massachusetts-Lowell in 2024-25, turning pro with Orlando at the end of the season. In 167 career collegiate games, Anderson posted 91 points (10 goals, 81 assists).

Anderson re-signed with Orlando this past summer and has skated in six games for the Solar Bears this season, registering one assist.

