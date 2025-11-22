Nielsen's Goal Earns Mariners Point in Worcester

WORCESTER, MA - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins, collected a point on Friday night with a 2-1 overtime loss on Friday night in Worcester. Defenseman Andrew Nielsen scored Maine's lone goal in the extra time defeat.

The Mariners played to a scoreless opening period for the fourth game in a row, and nearly a scoreless second as well. Worcester finally broke the tie with just 2:01 left when Ryan Miotto cashed in a power play goal, burying a rebound off the pad of Luke Cavallin. The Mariners were able to get a quick response, re-tying the game just 20 seconds later on Andrew Nielsen's one timer from the left point - his first goal as a Mariner, finally ending the shutout streak of Railers netminder Henrik Tikkanen.

Following a scoreless third period, the Mariners and Railers played their first overtime game of the season series, with Matt Demelis finding the game-winner at the 5:00 mark, wristing one past Cavallin's glove. The Railers had all four shots in the extra session, and won their fourth game in a row.

The Mariners (7-4-2-1) are back on home ice for their first time in 16 days on Sunday for "Throwback Night" presented by Visit Maine against the Norfolk Admirals at 3 PM. The promotion includes "throwback ticket prices" of $10, not including Ticketmaster fees. There will also be a postgame full team autograph session in the Saco & Biddeford Savings Hall of Fame Lounge.

