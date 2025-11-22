Admirals Snap Losing Streak with Victory over Lions

Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Trois-Rivières, Quebec - Coming into the weekend on a four-game skid, the Norfolk Admirals took the ice at Colisée Vidéotron for another matchup with the Trois-Rivières Lions. After conceding the opening goal, Norfolk answered quickly, scoring three times and never looking back to snap their losing streak with a 4-2 victory.

Alex Worthington made his sixth appearance between the pipes and earned his first professional win, stopping 22 of 24 shots to help secure the Admirals' much-needed victory.

The game couldn't have started with more chaos. Before fans had even settled in, two goals were on the board in the first 90 seconds. The Lions struck first just over a minute in, as Anthony Beauregard lifted a shot upstairs to make it 1-0. But Norfolk punched right back. Only 19 seconds later, Josh McDougall, striding in with space, snapped a quick wrister that beat the blocker for his first of the season, leveling the score almost immediately.

A few minutes later, Chase Yoder made his presence known in a big way. Fresh off his loan from Manitoba, he found a lane and fired a clean, top-shelf shot for his first professional goal, giving the Admirals a 2-1 lead and a burst of momentum.

Norfolk kept rolling. Brandon Osmundson jumped on a perfect feed in the slot and buried his fourth of the year to stretch the lead to 3-1. Not long after, Brandon McNally gave the team another lift, this time with his fists, stepping in for a heavyweight tilt that had the bench roaring. The Admirals carried that energy and a 3-1 lead into the locker room.

The second period slowed things down, with the only goal coming on a Lions power play as Anthony Beauregard notched his second of the night. Even then, Alex Worthington stayed composed in the crease, keeping Norfolk in front and preserving the one-goal lead through forty minutes.

The final twenty minutes were fast-paced and intense, with the Admirals holding their ground through several penalty kills. Worthington continued to stand tall, making key stops to maintain the lead. As the clock wound down, Norfolk refused to yield. With just over a minute remaining, Brady Fleurent buried his seventh goal of the season, making it 4-2 and sealing the win for the Admirals.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. TR - A. Beauregard (2 goals)

2. NOR - C. Yoder (1 goal, +1)

3. TR - B. Gaudreau (22 saves off 25 shots)

Next Up

After snapping a four-game losing streak with a 4-2 win over Trois-Rivières, the Norfolk Admirals look to close out the weekend series strong. Puck drops tomorrow at 3 p.m. from Colisée Vidéotron for the final matchup of the weekend.







ECHL Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.