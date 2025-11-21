Grizzlies Gameday: November 21, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa - BOK Center

Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Utah Grizzlies (5-6-2, 12 points, .462 point %) @ Tulsa Oilers (7-4, 14 points, .636 point %)

Date: November 21, 2025 Venue: BOK Center Game Time: 6:05 pm.

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14308812-2025-utah-grizzlies-vs-tulsa-oilers

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: November 22, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa. BOK Center. 6:05 pm.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

Tonight's Matchup

It's the first of a two-game series between the Grizzlies and Oilers. These teams will meet six times during the 2025-26 season.

Games This Week

Friday - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm. BOK Center.

Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa. 6:05 pm. BOK Center.

Games Last Week

Friday, November 14, 2025 - Idaho 3 Utah 2 (Overtime) - Utah got goals from Tyler Gratton and Stepan Timofeyev. Idaho's Mitch Wahl scored the tying goal with 55 seconds left in regulation and Jade Miller got the game winner shorthanded 54 seconds into overtime. Utah outshot Idaho 44 to 26. It was Utah's highest shot total in a game this season. Utah was 1 for 6 on the power play, Idaho was 1 for 2. Luke Manning had 1 assist and was a +1 for Utah.

Saturday, November 15, 2025 - Utah 4 Idaho 3 - Tyler Gratton scored 2 goals. Kyle Keyser saved 41 of 44. Griffin Ness got 2 primary assists. Stepan Timofeyev scored a first period power play goal. Reed Lebster had 1 goal and 1 assist. Idaho outshot Utah 44 to 18. Utah was 2 for 4 on the power play and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill.

Sunday, November 16, 2025 - Utah 3 Idaho 6 - Noah Ganske, Danny Dzhaniyev and Jack Ricketts each scored a first period goal. Tyler Gratton and Luke Manning each had 2 assists.

Player Notes

Danny Dzhaniyev is third among league rookies with 41 shots on goal.

Noah Ganske scored his first goal in a Grizzlies uniform on November 16 at Idaho. Ganske had 8 goals over the last two plus seasons with the Fort Wayne Komets.

Tyler Gratton had 2 goals in Utah's 4-3 win on November 15 at Idaho. He had 3 goals and 2 assists in the three game series vs Idaho last weekend. Gratton has a point in 8 of his last 11. He leads Utah with 12 points (4g, 8a).

Kyle Keyser has had 2 great games with Utah. He earned a 29 save shutout at Wichita on November 7.

In his next outing he stopped 41 of 44 in Utah's 4-3 road win at Idaho.

Reed Lebster leads Utah with 6 goals and is second with 10 points (6g, 4a).

Luke Manning has 3 assists in his last 3 games. Manning has 1 goal and 3 assists in his last 4 games.

Griffin Ness has 3 primary assists in his last 3 games.

Jack Ricketts has 5 goals and 2 assists this season. Ricketts has 9 shots on goal over his last 3 games.

Stepan Timofeyev has 7 points (3g, 4a) in his last 8 games.

Team Notes

Utah has scored a power play goal in 7 straight games. Utah is 3-2-1 when scoring first and 3-0-1 when leading after two periods. They have been a good road team as they are 4-3-1 on the road, outscoring opponents 24 to 23. Utah has had four players score their first professional goals this season (Danny Dzhaniyev, Christian Felton, John Gelatt, Jack Ricketts). Utah's Penalty Kill is 36 for 42 and 24 for 27 on the road. Utah's team save % is .905. Utah has had 60 hat tricks since the beginning of the 2006-07 season. Utah is outscoring opponents 13 to 10 in the second period. Utah is 5-1-2 when either leading or tied after 2 periods.

Grizzlies Sign Forward Christophe Fillion

The Grizzlies signed forward Christophe Fillion on November 18. Fillion was at Quinnipiac University for four seasons from 2020-2024. He was part of the 2023 Quinnipiac Frozen Four national championship club. He transferred to Miami (Ohio) for the 2024-25 season. In five college seasons Fillion scored 29 goals and 35 assists and was a combined +16. Fillion started his professional career by playing in 8 games with the Idaho Steelheads, scoring 1 assist. He was in training camp with the Adirondack Thunder prior to the 2025-26 season.

Game Date and Time Change for Future Grizzlies Road Games

The Utah Grizzlies road game at Tahoe has been moved from Sunday, February 8 to Wednesday, February 4. February 8 is Super Bowl Sunday. The Grizzlies will also get one more hour to celebrate New Year's as their road game at Wichita on December 31, 2025 has been moved up from a 6:05 pm face-off mountain time to 5:05 pm.

Kyle Keyser Earns a Shutout in Grizzlies Debut

Goaltender Kyle Keyser stopped all 29 Wichita shots in a Utah 2-0 victory on November 7. It was Keyser's sixth professional shutout. He has 3 shutouts in his time in the AHL including one this season with Colorado. He now has 2 ECHL shutouts and 1 in Russia during the 2024-25 season. Keyser saved 41 of 44 in Utah's 4-3 victory over Idaho on November 15. Keyser has saved 70 of 73 in a Utah uniform through 2 games.

Keyser was reassigned to Utah from the AHL's Colorado Eagles on November 3rd.

In 76 career AHL games he has a record of 31-28-19 with a .903 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average. Keyser spent time from 2019-2024 with the AHL's Providence Bruins and the ECHL's Maine Mariners. In three games with Colorado this season he had a 2-1 record with a .937 save percentage and a 1.34 goals-against average.

Recent Transactions

November 18 - Grizzlies signed forward Christophe Fillion. Defenseman Saige Weinstein was recalled to Colorado (AHL).

November 15 - Forward Neil Shea was recalled to Colorado (AHL).

November 13 - Defenseman Connor Kelley Reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

November 4 - Grizzlies release goaltender Jake Barczewski.

November 3- Grizzlies trade goaltender Dryden McKay to the Bloomington Bison for goaltender Jake Barczewski.

November 3 - Goaltender Kyle Keyser reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

Four Grizzlies Have Scored First Professional Goals

There have been four Grizzlies skaters who have scored their first professional goals this season.

October 18 - Jack Ricketts.

October 19 - Christian Felton.

October 25 - John Gelatt.

October 30 - Danny Dzhaniyev.

Hunter Skinner Makes NHL Debut

2020-2021 Utah Grizzlies defenseman Hunter Skinner made his NHL debut with the St. Louis Blues on November 14th in a 6-5 shootout loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. Skinner played in 26 games with Utah, scoring 7 goals and 10 assists. Skinner is the second former Grizzlies defenseman to make his NHL debut as Charle-Edouard D'Astous has appeared in 12 games with the Tampa Bay Lightning and has 1 goal and 4 assists. Skinner is the second player from the 2020-21 Grizzlies squad to make it to the NHL as Hayden Hodgson has played in 8 games with Philadelphia and 3 games with Ottawa, including 2 this season. Trent Miner (2022-2024 Utah) has appeared in games with the Colorado Avalanche this season. Nate Clurman played in 1 game with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2024-25 season.

Utah Grizzlies 2025-2026 Roster

Forwards (14): Maxim Barbashev, Adam Berg, Danny Dzhaniyev, Christophe Fillion, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt, Tyler Gratton, Rilen Kovacevic, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Griffin Ness, Jack Ricketts, Stepan Timofeyev, Ty Voit.

Defenseman (8): Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Colby Enns, Christian Felton, Noah Ganske, Connor Kelley, Garrett Pyke, Luc Salem, Avery Winslow.

Goaltenders (2): Kyle Keyser, Dylan Wells.

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 5-6-2

Home record: 1-3-1

Road record: 4-3-1

Win percentage: .462

Standings Points: 12

Last 10: 4-5-1

Streak: 0-1

Goals per game: 2.85 (Tied 17th) Goals for: 37

Goals against per game: 3.08 (Tied 16 th) Goals Against: 40

Shots per game: 29.08 (19 th) Total Shots: 378

Shots against per game: 32.23 (21st) Total Shots: 419

Power Play: 10 for 53 - 18.9 % (Tied 14th)

Penalty Kill: 36 for 42 - 85.7 % (14 th)

Penalty Minutes: 146. 11.23 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 1.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 3

Record When Scoring First: 3-2-1.

Opponent Scores First: 2-4-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 1-1-2

Games Decided Past Regulation: 0-0-2

Attendance per game: 3,538.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (6)

Assists: Tyler Gratton (8)

Points: Gratton (12)

Plus/Minus: Colby Enns (+3)

PIM: Rilen Kovacevic (37)

Power Play Points: Gratton (5)

Power Play Goals: Shea (3)

Power Play Assists: Gratton (4)

Shots on Goal: Danny Dzhaniyev (41)

Shooting Percentage: Jack Ricketts (22.7 %) - Minimum 15 shots

Game Winning Goals: Dzhaniyev/Gratton/Lebster/Luke Manning/Pyle (1)

Wins: Kyle Keyser/Dylan Wells (2)

Save %: Keyser (.959)

Goals Against Average: Keyser (1.50)

Shutouts: Keyser, Wells (1)

Streaks

Goals: Danny Dzhaniyev, Noah Ganske, Jack Ricketts (1)

Assists: Evan Friesen, Tyler Gratton, Luke Manning (1)

Points (2 or more): Gratton (5) Dzhaniyev (3) Ganske, Ricketts (2)

Multiple Point Games

Tyler Gratton - 3

Danny Dzhaniyev, Reed Lebster, Garrett Pyke, Stepan Timofeyev - 2

Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt, Luke Manning, Griffin Ness, Garrett Pyke, Neil Shea - 1







ECHL Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.