O'Hara's Two-Point Night Gives Swamp Rabbits Back-To-Back Wins

Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - Ryan O'Hara notched two points, including the game-winning shorthanded goal 64 seconds into the third period, and coupled with Brent Pedersen's first goal of the season and Dante Sheriff's insurance empty-netter, led the Greenville Swamp Rabbits to a 3-1 win over the Jacksonville Icemen on Friday night.

The Swamp Rabbits threw everything and the kitchen sink at the Icemen who, despite being outshot 16-2 in the opening 20 minutes, came out with a 1-0 lead. At 5:40 of the first, a broken play to the side of the Swamp Rabbits net led to a scramble that the Icemen jumped on. Nathan Dunkley found Dalton Duhart streaking down the middle of the slot, with the latter slinging home his third goal of the season past Swamp Rabbits net-minder Mattias Sholl, giving the Icemen a 1-0 lead (Dunkley and James Hardie assisted). Scott Ratzlaff, tending goal for the Icemen, stopped all 16 shots he saw in net.

The Swamp Rabbits finally broke through halfway through the second period. With 9:59 left in the frame, Ryan O'Reilly sprung Ryan O'Hara up the left side of the playing surface. He dropped back to Brent Pedersen, who threaded his shot under Ratzlaff's blocker, leveling the playing field at 1-1.

O'Hara continued his big night into the third period, providing the eventual game-winner early on. With 64 seconds gone by in the third and in the midst of the team's only penalty kill, O'Hara forced an error that led to a clean breakaway from the blue line in. He five-holed Retzlaff in point blank range, giving the Swamp Rabbits their only lead at 2-1. With Ratzlaff pulled for the extra attacker, the Icemen couldn't muster a tying strike, which led to Dante Sheriff hitting an empty net with 43 seconds remaining to seal a Swamp Rabbits win at 3-1.

Mattias Sholl stopped all but one of 16 shots on net in earning his second win of the season (2-3-0-0).

The Swamp Rabbits travel down the highway to take on the Atlanta Gladiators tomorrow night in their second head-to-head meeting of the season. Puck drop at Gas South Arena is slated for 7:10 p.m. EST.

