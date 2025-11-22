Franchise-Best Win Streak Remains at Six Following Close Loss to Grizzlies

Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, fell 3-1 to the Utah Grizzlies at the BOK Center on Friday night.

Eric Friesen opened the scoring at the 4:58 mark with a power-play tip from the low slot, beating Christian Propp and placing the Grizzlies on top 1-0.

Reed Lebster wasted no time in the second period, slamming home a rebound 1:18 into the middle frame - his sixth goal in his last six games at the BOK Center and the eventual game-winning conversion. Propp stopped the other 14 shots he faced in the frame.

Owen Lindmark spoiled Kyle Keyser's shutout with his first professional goal, finishing a rocketed low-down feed from Ryan Lautenbach with just 2:09 remaining in the contest. Garrett Pyke erased Lindmark's late power-play tally 50 seconds later, landing a 200-foot lobber into the Oilers' empty net, sealing the 3-1 victory for Utah.

The Oilers look to start a new streak on Affiliation Night tomorrow, Nov. 22 with a redemption bout against the Grizzlies at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.

