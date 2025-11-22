Bison Drop Spirited Bout in Fort Wayne

Fort Wayne, Ind. - The Bloomington Bison out-chanced the Fort Wayne Komets in the final 40 minutes of play but came up short in a 5-2 loss against the Central Division leader at Memorial Coliseum Friday.

Bloomington created the first two chances of the game, but after a Mark Kaleinikovas backhand bid and a Jonny Evans one-time blast were stopped, the Komets took control. Dryden McKay would face the next 15 shots over an 11-minute Fort Wayne onslaught that began with a diving goal-line save off a three-on-one rush by McKay. At 2:35 the Bison were called for a hooking penalty that was successfully killed off. The Komets took a 1-0 lead at 12:42 when they cashed in on a two-on-one from the near circle. Three minutes and 10 seconds later, Bloomington failed to clear its zone and Fort Wayne doubled its lead. On the response shift, Brett Budgell created a turnover in the corner and set up Daniel Tedesco for a point-blank chance that was stopped for the best Bison look of the period. Bloomington continued to pressure and drew a holding penalty but evened up the special teams after just 22 seconds and went to intermission in a 21-6 shot and 2-0 score deficit.

After a net-front scrum brought up four-on-four hockey, Eddie Matsushima rifled in Bloomington's first goal at 7:24 of the middle frame. The captain roofed in the puck with a wrist shot without breaking stride from the top of the circles after Nikita Sedov dropped it for him. Kyle Jackson earned the secondary assist and created the play with a blocked shot in his defensive end. The Komets answered to go up 3-1 a mere 22 seconds later. Each team was awarded a powerplay by the end of the period, and Ayden MacDonald was stonewalled on a backdoor stuff attempt at 12:08. The Komets increased their lead further with 4:15 left in the period and headed into the third up 4-1 with a 35-15 shot advantage.

Bloomington came out with energy to begin the final stanza and while they did not record a powerplay goal, Evans brought the Bison within two shots of the Komets seven seconds after an opportunity expired. Riku Ishida attempted a pass to Zakary Karpa on the far side of the crease, and Evans slammed the puck in after it bounced off Karpa's stick. The goal, at 4:17, was all Bloomington could muster despite outshooting Fort Wayne 13-7 in the period. The Komets added an empty net goal with 90 seconds left on the clock and jumped three points ahead of the Bison in first place in the Central Division. McKay ended the evening with 37 saves.

Bloomington will face off against the Iowa Heartlanders at Xtream Arena at 7 p.m. on Wednesday, November 26 before returning to home ice on Black Friday, November 28.

