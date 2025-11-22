Wings Pull Ahead in Third to Beat Iowa, 5-1

Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders went step-for-step with the Cincinnati Cyclones, but fell, 2-1, Friday at Xtream Arena. Ben King put Cincinnati ahead for good with a power-play goal six minutes into the third. Kyle McClellan stopped 19 shots for the Cyclones in the win. William Rousseau made 24 saves on 26 shots for the Heartlanders in defeat.

Justin Vaive scored the first goal of the game off a cross-slot pass from Zack Trott, giving the Cyclones a 1-0 lead 3:19 into the first. Isaac Johnson found the back of the net off a centering pass from Elliot Desnoyers, tying the game, 1-1, with 8:56 to go in the period.

After a scoreless second, King broke the stalemate with a game-winning, one-timed, power-play goal to put the Cyclones up 2-1 on their fifth power-play chance. Iowa killed off five of six Cincinnati power plays.

