Fuel Slip by Thunder 2-1

Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

FISHERS - In his 900th professional game, Justin Taylor scored late in the third in an eventual 2-1 loss for the Adirondack Thunder to the Indy Fuel on Friday night in front of 3,433 fans at Fishers Event Center.

After no scoring in the first period, Indy took the lead with 4:33 left in the second period on a loose puck in front of the net. Cody Laskosky grabbed the puck and sent a low shot that beat goaltender Jeremy Brodeur for a 1-0 lead. The goal was Laskosky's fourth of the year from Lee Lapid and Sahil Panwar and Adirondack trailed by one after 40 minutes.

The Fuel added to the lead in the third period as Cody Laskosky scored his second of the night and fifth of the year on a backhand that went just inside the right post. Assists were awarded to Matt Petgrave and Jesse Tucker at the 7:48 mark of the final frame for a 2-0 advantage.

Adirondack responded with the net empty late in regulation as Justin Taylor scored his fifth of the year on a rebound in his 900th professional game. The goal pulled the Thunder within one with assists from Brannon McManus and Jeremy Hanzel and the Fuel lead was cut to 2-1.

With the net still empty, the Thunder were unable to tie the game in the 2-1 loss. Jeremy Brodeur stopped 14 of 16 shots in the loss and Owen Flores denied 25 of 26 in the win.

