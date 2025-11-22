Grizzlies Earn 3-1 Road Win at Tulsa

Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Tulsa, Oklahoma - The Utah Grizzlies got 32 key saves from Kyle Keyser and goals from Evan Friesen, Reed Lebster and Garrett Pyke as they defeated the Tulsa Oilers in front of a crowd of 8,671 at BOK Center in the opener of a two-game series.

Evan Friesen scored a power play goal as he redirected a Danny Dzhaniyev shot 4:58 into the contest. Utah now has a power play goal in 8 straight games. Utah is now 4-2-1 when scoring first this season.

Early in the second period Reed Lebster scored his team leading 7th goal of the season. Tyler Gratton picked up his team leading 9th assist and Aiden Hansen-Butaka got his second apple of the night. Lebster and Gratton were each a +2 for Utah in the win. The Grizzlies have outscored opponents 14 to 10 in the second period's this season. Utah led 2-0 after 40 minutes of play. Utah is now 4-0-1 when leading after 2 periods.

Tulsa got on the board late in regulation as Owen Lindmark scored his first goal as an Oiler on a power play 17:51 into the third. 50 seconds later Utah's Garrett Pyke scored an unassisted empty net goal to complete the scoring. Utah's record goes to 6-6-2 on the season and they are 5-3-1 on the road.

Kyle Keyser saved 32 of 33 to earn his third victory in a Utah uniform. Keyser has saved 102 of 106 in three games with the Grizzlies. Tulsa's Christian Propp stopped 29 of 31 in the loss.

The series continues on Saturday night at BOK Center. Face-off is at 6:05 pm mountain time. The next homestand for the Grizzlies is a three-game set against Allen on November 26, 28-29. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Kyle Keyser (Utah) - 32 of 33 saves.

2. Reed Lebster (Utah) - 1 goal, +2, 3 shots.

3. Owen Lindmark (Tulsa) - 1 goal.







ECHL Stories from November 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.