Solar Bears Acquire Defenseman Ryan Dickinson from Kalamazoo

Published on November 21, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the acquisition of defenseman Ryan Dickinson from the Kalamazoo Wings for future considerations.

Dickinson, 26, joins the Solar Bears with 81 games of ECHL experience over three seasons with Worcester (2023-2025) and most recently, a six-game stint with the Kalamazoo Wings. The Canton, Michigan native has totaled 13 points (2g-11a) in those 81 games, with 78 penalty minutes and a minus-12 rating.

Prior to his professional career, Dickinson played one season of college hockey at Ohio State University (2020-2021) and three seasons of Division III college hockey at SUNY-Oswego (2021-2024). During the 2021-22 season, Dickinson was named to SUNYAC All-Conference Team. While playing junior hockey in the North American Hockey League for the Shreveport Mudbugs, Dickinson pilied up 191 penalty minutes during the 2018-19 season, finishing fourth in the league in that department.

Additionally, the Solar Bears have released defenseman J.C. Brassard.







