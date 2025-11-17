Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update
Published on November 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears dropped two games on the road this weekend to the Jacksonville Icemen and South Carolina Stingrays. The Solar Bears play Jacksonville on Saturday night before returning home on November 24 for four home games in six nights.
This Week's Games:
Saturday, November 22 at Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00pm
AT A GLANCE:
2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 1-10-0-0 (.091)
LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-2-0-0
2025 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:
TOP SCORER: Spencer Kersten - 14 points
MOST GOALS: Spencer Kersten - 6 goals
MOST ASSISTS: Spencer Kersten - 8 assists
PIM LEADER: Dustin Geregach - 26 PIM
PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tony Follmer - +3
LAST WEEK'S GAMES:
Thursday, November 13 at Jacksonville (3-4 L)
The Solar Bears found themselves in an early 4-1 hole Thursday morning, but nearly crawled out, outshooting Jacksonville 39-12 in the final two periods. They got to within a goal, but could not find the equalizer in the final moments. Tyler Bird scored his first goal of the season to earn his 200th ECHL point. Spencer Kersten and Logan Britt each recorded two points in the loss. Harrison Meneghin stopped all 16 shots he faced in relief of Jon Gillies.
Sunday, November 15 at South Carolina Stingrays (3-5 L)
The Solar Bears found themselves down 5-1 in the third period Saturday night, but fought back with two power play goals from Aaron Luchuk and Milo Roelens. Spencer Kersten also scored for Orlando in the 5-3 loss Saturday night.
BITES:
Spencer Kersten has three consecutive multi-point games
Tyler Bird recorded his 200th ECHL point Thursday morning at Jacksonville.
Aaron Luchuk is on a six-game point streak (3g-3a).
Jack Adams has three points in his last two games.
Orlando has a power play goal in each of its last three games (5/13 - 38.5%)
BEARS IN THE NHL:
Four former Solar Bears currently occupies a spot on an NHL roster for the 2025-26 regular season - here we will track their progress:
Mason Marchment - Forward - Seattle Kraken - 17 GP, 1g-7a
Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 13 GP, 7-3-3, .903
Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 15 GP, 2g-0a
Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 3 GP, 2-1-0, .895
