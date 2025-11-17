Guns N' Hoses: Railers Host Annual First Responders Night Presented by Bay State Bank

Published on November 17, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Worcester Railers HC News Release







WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) will pay tribute to those who serve on the local Worcester County frontlines in their annual First Responders Night, presented by Bay State Bank. The night will feature a pre-game matchup between local Worcester police and firefighters. First Responders Night will take place on Saturday, November 22nd, at 6:05 p.m. EST against the Greensboro Gargoyles. Doors will open at 5:00 p.m.

Touch-a-Truck

The Railers will be hosting a Touch-a-Truck event right outside the DCU Center doors! Fans can interact with service vehicles utilized by local and community groups, including Worcester Police, WRTA, and more. The event starts at 4:30 and ends at puck drop.

Guns & Hoses Game

Prior to the Railers puck drop, fans will have the chance to watch Worcester Police Hockey and Worcester Fire Hockey go head-to-head in the annual Guns & Hoses game. The game is included in the purchase of Railers tickets for that evening, and fans are welcome to arrive early to watch the match. Doors for the pregame open at 2:50 p.m.

Ã¯Â»Â¿Food for Frontliners

On Monday, November 17th, the Railers distributed food generously donated from Jimmy John's to first responders on-shift in Worcester, including local police, fire, and emergency medical services.

508 Club Memberships are now on sale for the 2025-26 season! Get access to games this season, exclusive events and additional benefits by calling the Railers front office at 508-365-1750 or by visiting RailersHC.com.







ECHL Stories from November 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.