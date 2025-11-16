Worcester Sweeps Trois-Rivieres with 2-0 Shutout Victory

Worcester Railers goaltender Henrik Tikkanen

WORCESTER - The Railers spent the first few weeks of this season playing games where it was hard to find something they did right.

Saturday night they played one where it was hard to find something they did wrong.

Behind sensational goaltending by Henrik Tikkanen and equally sensational penalty killing, Worcester shut out the reigning ECHL Kelly Cup champion Trois-Rivieres Lions by a 2-0 score.

Tikkanen made 32 saves. The Railers killed five penalties, three in the third period. Counting the penalties and the four minutes or so Trois-Rivieres played with its goalie on the bench, Worcester spent about half the period skating 5 on 6.

Goaltending was the difference in the final 20 minutes as Tikkanen made 13 saves. So, which aspect of the game was key, goaltending or penalty killing, coach Nick Tuzzolino was asked.

"It works hand in hand," he said. "I think the lanes that our penalty kill created allowed (Tikkanen) to be as effective as he was."

Worcester got a goal from Lincoln Hatten in the second period and Anthony Callin, just back from a suspension, in the third.

The shutout was the first by a Railers goaltender since Tikkanen beat Wichita, 1-0, out there last Nov. 27. It was the first at the DCU Center since March 2, 2024. John Muse blanked Trois-Rivieres, 4-0.

It was the fifth of Tikkanen's career here. He is one behind Mitch Gillam, the franchise's all-time leader, and tied with IceCat Brent Johnson for sixth on the Worcester all-pro list. Curtis Sanford of the IceCats leads in that category with 10.

Tikkanen's career in the Islanders' organization has had its highs and lows. It is highs like Saturday night that have kept him around.

"I know he has had sort of an up and down stat career in Bridgeport," Tuzzolino said, "but every time I've been behind the bench and he's been in net I can count maybe one game that he'd like back.

"I have no issue with Teeks."

Tuzzolino did have an issue with the way his team played in the first two periods and let them know about it. Even so, the Railers had the lead going into the third thanks to Hatten's goal at 12:31 of the second period.

He snapped the dual shutout with his second goal of the weekend at 12:31. Cole Donhauser tried a wraparound that Lions' goalie Benjamin Gaudreau denied but the puck bounced out to Hatten just above the crease and he popped it home to give Worcester the lead.

Callin made it 2-0 at 8:12 of the third. Calle Odelius set things up with a nice rush through center ice. He found Callin on the right side and he beat Gaudreau with a high wrist shot to the far corner.

MAKING TRACKS - Callin returned to the lineup after serving his suspension but Riley Piercey has yet to finish his 7-gamer. ... Kolby Johnson, Michael Ferrandino, Porter Schachle and T.J. Walsh were all on the sidelines also. ... The homestand continues with what is usually the loudest game of the season. The Railers play Maine Tuesday morning for the annual School Day game presented by Hanover Insurance. This will be the fifth game of the season between Worcester and the Mariners and Maine has won each of the previous four. ... Attendance was 3,221.

