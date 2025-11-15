ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.

Worcester's Johnson fined, suspended

Worcester's Kolby Johnson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #159, Trois-Rivières at Worcester, on Nov. 14.

Johnson is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 14:09 of the third period.

Johnson will miss Worcester's game vs. Trois-Rivières tonight (Nov. 15).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

Cincinnati's Fraser fined, suspended

Cincinnati's Cole Fraser has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #148, Toledo at Cincinnati, on Nov. 14.

Fraser is fined and suspended under Rule #46.12 and Rule #46.22 as the result of receiving an instigating penalty in the final five minutes of regulation.

Fraser will miss Cincinnati's game at Kalamazoo today (Nov. 15).

Indy's Cameron fined, suspended

Indy's Christopher Cameron has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #151, Rapid City at Indy, on Nov. 14.

Cameron is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized head-butt infraction at 15:21 of the third period.

Cameron will miss Indy's games vs. Rapid City tonight (Nov. 14) and vs. Bloomington (Nov. 19).

