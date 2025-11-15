Chad Nychuk and Jack Matier Recalled to Milwaukee

Jacksonville, FL - The Atlanta Gladiators, proud affiliate of the Nashville Predators of the National Hockey League and the Milwaukee Admirals of the American Hockey League, announced on Saturday that defenseman Chad Nychuk has been recalled from loan by Milwaukee, and defenseman Jack Matier has been reassigned from Atlanta to Milwaukee by Nashville.

Nychuk, 24, has been one of the ECHL's top defensemen since being assigned to Atlanta at the beginning of the season. The 6'1", 195-pound defenseman is tied for the team lead in points with two goals and eight assists in ten games played and leads the team in plus/minus as a +8. Nychuk is third amongst ECHL defensemen in points, tied for second in assists, and is one of only two defensemen to have scored a shorthanded goal this season.

Matier, 22, is a former fourth round draft pick of the Nashville Predators and is currently under contract with Nashville. After spending all of last season with the Admirals, he was assigned to the Gladiators on 10/23/25 and has one goal in eight games and a +7 rating. The 6'6", 205-pound defenseman has finished with an even or better plus/minus rating in all but one game with the Gladiators this season. His lone goal was the overtime winner in last Saturday's 2-1 win at Savannah.

The Gladiators are back in action Saturday night in Jacksonville to wrap up a four-game road trip with a matchup against the Icemen. Fans can watch the game live on FloHockey or listen in on the Gladiators YouTube channel. Coverage begins at 6:40 PM EST, with puck drop at 7:00 PM EST.







