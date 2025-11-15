Artem Guryev Reassigned by Philadelphia to Reading

Published on November 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, announced that defenseman Artem Guryev has been reassigned by the Philadelphia Flyers (NHL) to Reading by Lehigh Valley (AHL).

Guryev, 22, skated in two games for Reading on Nov. 1st at Worcester and Nov. 2nd at Maine where he recorded one shot on goal no points. The Moskva, Russia native opened the campaign with Lehigh Valley, totaling two penalty minutes and a -1 rating in four games.

A fifth round, 135th overall selection of San Jose in the 2021 NHL Entry Draft, Guryev has logged 11 points (4g-7a) and 113 penalty minutes across 93 professional career games between the AHL and ECHL. Across 56 ECHL career games with the Wichita Thunder from 2023-25, Guryev recorded seven points (2g-5a) and 30 penalty minutes. As a rookie in the AHL with the San Jose Barracuda in 2023-24, he recorded four points (2g-2a) and 81 penalty minutes in 31 games.

The 6'4", 209-pound, left shot blue-liner was acquired by Philadelphia from San Jose as part of the October 5th trade that sent Guryev and forward Carl Grundstrom to Philadelphia in exchange for Ryan Ellis and a conditional sixth-round draft selection in the 2026 NHL Entry Draft.

