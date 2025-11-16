Fuel Fall, 2-1, to Rapid City on Saturday

Published on November 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

FISHERS - The Fuel hosted Rapid City on Saturday night to close out their weekend against the Rush. After an overtime win on Wednesday and a shutout win on Friday, the Fuel gave up two third period goals, falling to the Rush, 2-1. Despite the loss, the Fuel collected 4,267 socks in their third annual Sock Toss event on Wizard Night.

1ST PERIOD

Indy's Nick Grima took the game's first penalty. He was sent to the penalty box at 14:26 for holding, giving Rapid City the first power play of the game.

The Fuel were able to kill it off before time expired on the period.

After one, Rapid City was outshooting Indy, 8-7 while the score remained 0-0.

2ND PERIOD

Lee Lapid took a tripping penalty at 4:46, putting the Rush back on the power play early in the second period. Indy killed it off.

The Fuel earned their first power play of the game at 16:34 after Seth Fyten was called for roughing but the Rush killed it off.

Neither team scored before time expired on the second period. Shots were tied 9-9 during the second frame.

3RD PERIOD

After a minute and a half, the first whistle of the period blew and socks rained down on the ice to celebrate the Fuel's third annual Sock Toss. Play resumed shortly after.

At 6:09, Jadon Joseph scored with the help of Connor Joyce and Jacob Leguerrier to make it 1-0 in favor of the Fuel.

Rush captain Ryan Wagner scored about halfway through the period to tie it up, 1-1.

With 3:09 left, Rapid City's Chaz Smedsrud scored to take a 2-1 lead. The goal was reviewed for interference but ultimately was called a good goal.

At 17:38, Rapid City's Blake Bennett was called for a delay of game after sending the puck into the stands. This gave the Fuel an important power play opportunity.

With just under two minutes to go, the Fuel pulled Mitchell Weeks from net in favor of the extra skater, giving Indy a two-man advantage. They took a timeout at the next whistle but did not have enough time to tie it up.

Indy outshot Rapid City 24-22 in the 2-1 loss.







