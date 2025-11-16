Komets Coming Home After Loss to Walleye

November 15, 2025

After a scoreless first period, the Walleye broke the seal as Jordan Ernst took a long pass from Brandon Hawkins and scored on a breakaway over the glove of Komets' goaltender Sam Jonsson at 6:43 for the only score of the second frame.

In the third period, Toledo grabbed another breakaway goal, this time from Chad Hillebrand at 1:02, to make the game 2-0. Komets' captain Alex Aleardi quickly answered with his fifth goal of the season, with assists coming from James Stefan and Jalen Smereck to cut the lead back to one. Despite the chances to score, the Komets were unable to solve Toledo netminder Nolan LaLonde down the stretch to fall to the Walleye 2-1.

The Komets return home next weekend with a record of 8-3-0.







