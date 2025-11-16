Komets Coming Home After Loss to Walleye
Published on November 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
After a scoreless first period, the Walleye broke the seal as Jordan Ernst took a long pass from Brandon Hawkins and scored on a breakaway over the glove of Komets' goaltender Sam Jonsson at 6:43 for the only score of the second frame.
In the third period, Toledo grabbed another breakaway goal, this time from Chad Hillebrand at 1:02, to make the game 2-0. Komets' captain Alex Aleardi quickly answered with his fifth goal of the season, with assists coming from James Stefan and Jalen Smereck to cut the lead back to one. Despite the chances to score, the Komets were unable to solve Toledo netminder Nolan LaLonde down the stretch to fall to the Walleye 2-1.
The Komets return home next weekend with a record of 8-3-0.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
