Preview: Royals vs. Nailers, November 16th - Game 12/72

Published on November 15, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (7-2-2-0, 16 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a four-game series against the Wheeling Nailers (9-1-0-0, 18 pts) on Sunday, November 16th at 3:00 p.m.

The series continues in Reading on Tuesday, November 18th at 10:30 a.m. at Santander Arena before shifting to Wheeling the start of a home-and-home on Friday, November 21st, at WesBanco Arena at 6:30 p.m. The home-and-home and four-game set concludes back in Reading on Saturday, November 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena.

During the home games, fans can enjoy $1 kids tickets and a BOGO ticket deal to New Jersey residents (redeemable at Box Office only) during Sunday's Jersey Day promotional game on Sunday, November 16th, before a Lilo & Stitch promotional game with a Post-Game Skate with Royals players on Saturday, November 22nd.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game twelve of the regular season having earned a point in nine of their eleven games with a record of 7-2-2-0 for 16 points. Previously, Reading split their home-and-home series with Adirondack, taking three of a possible four points overall with a 4-3 overtime loss on Friday, November 14th at Adirondack before downing the Thunder 7-3 at home on Saturday, November 15th. The Royals have won each of their last two home games, and have earned a point in their last three games overall (2-0-1).

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goal (6) and points (11) while Massimo Rizzo leads the Royals assists (10).

Scouting the Nailers:

Wheeling has opened their regular season 9-1-0-0 for 18 points and have rattled off eight-straight wins dating back to Oct. 26th. Previously, the Nailers swept the Maine Mariners in Friday (5-1 W) and Saturday (4-1 W) games at WesBanco Arena.

ECHL affiliates to the Pittsburgh Penguins (NHL) and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins (AHL), Wheeling is led behind the bench by first-year head coach Ryan Papaioannou (9-1-0), named the 21st Head Coach in team history on August 14th. On the ice, the Nailers are led by Captain and forward Matthew Quercia in assists (7) and points (11) while Mike Posma leads the Nailers in goals (5).

