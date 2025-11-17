Willets' Goal in Final Minute, Purpura 28 Saves Lifts Royals Past Nailers, 3-2

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (8-2-2-0, 18 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Wheeling Nailers (9-2-0-0, 18 PTS), 3-2, at Santander Arena on Sunday, November 16th.

Goaltender Vinnie Purpura (3-0-0-0) earned the win in goal with 28 saves on 30 shots faced while Nailers netminder Maxim Pavlenko (3-2-0-0) suffered the loss in goal with 18 saves on 21 shots faced.

Reading took a 1-0 at the end of 20 minutes on Cam Cook's (3) second-straight game-opening goal for the Royals. Wheeling evened the score after 40 minutes, 2-2, with goals at 9:47 from Jack Works (2) and at 18:16 from Brent Edwards (2) around a Reading goal from Jacob Frasca (3) at 16:52 in the second period.

The third period stayed knotted up until Jake Willets (2) blasted a shot from the blue line with 52 seconds remaining in regulation to lift Reading into the lead for good, 3-2.

With the win, Reading improved to 3-1-0 at home and have earned a point in four-straight (3-0-1) and 10 of their 12 games this season.

The Royals continue a three-game homestand against the Nailers on Tuesday, November 18th at 10:30 a.m. at Santander Arena.







