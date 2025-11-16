Oilers Defeat Americans for First Six-Game Win Streak Since 2018-19 Season

ALLEN, Texas - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, downed Allen 4-2 at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center on Saturday night - stringing six consecutive victories together for the first time this decade and taking a 3-0 lead in the teams' 15-game season series.

Adam McMaster followed his overtime-winning goal in game two of 15 in the season series the with the opening goal of the third installment of the series, beating Marco Costantini six minutes into the game for his team-leading sixth goal of the season. Easton Armstrong and Tyrell Goulbourne added the helpers on the tally, ending uncharacteristic point droughts for both forwards.

The Oilers took a stranglehold of the game in the middle frame. Ryan Lautenbach quickly extended the Oilers' lead to 2-0, netting his second goal in as many games just 2:30 into the frame. Drew Elliott set the Oilers lead to 3-0 less than two minutes later, wiring a high-slot feed from Josh Nelson into the top of the net at the 4:13 mark of the middle period. Elliott placed the Oilers up 4-0 1:17 before the halfway point of the game, flying end-to-end before muscling a heavy, sharp-angle chance under Marco Costantini's short-side armpit for his second of the frame.

Danny Katic swept the puck into a yawning cage off an odd-man rush 3:07 into the third period, bringing the Americans within three goals at 4-1. Brayden Watts made the final five minutes interesting, beating Vyacheslav Buteyets short side with a little more than four minutes remaining, but the All Stars' fourth goal in the season series was the final of the night's 4-2 score.

Despite allowing two goals in the frame, Buteyets made several goal-line stops and held out several powerful chances in tight to earn his team-leading fourth win of the year.

The Oilers look to stay in red-hot form as they host the Utah Grizzlies for the first game of the final series ever between the two clubs on Friday, Nov. 21 at the BOK Center, starting at 7:05 p.m. The Oilers close the two-game hosting with another 7:05 p.m. puck drop at the BOK Center on Saturday, Nov. 22.

