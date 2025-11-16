Gargoyles Drop Game 3 to Tahoe, 5-1

GREENSBORO, NC - A three-goal third period sparked the Tahoe Knight Monsters to a 5-1 win over the Greensboro Gargoyles in the third game of their series. Greensboro's penalty kill stayed perfect at home, finishing four-for-four with 30 consecutive kills at home to start the inaugural season.

Tahoe got a favorable bounce to open the scoring 1:28 into the first period on a shot from the right wing by Kevin Wall that Ruslan Khazheyev made a shoulder save on, but rebounded into the slot off the skate of Sloan Stanick and into the net. The Knight Monsters extended the lead on a highlight goal by Adam Pitters at 5:33 in the second period, giving Tahoe a 2-0 lead.

Greensboro found life in the dying seconds of the middle frame as Andrius Kulbis-Marino quickly turned a puck up ice for Anthony Rinaldi, who hit Ethan Leyh netfront with 5.1 seconds remaining to halve the lead at 2-1. Leyh found goals in back-to-back games to close the weekend extending a seven-game point streak.

The Knight Monsters exploded in the third period finding three unanswered goals. Jake McGrew put Tahoe ahead 3-1 at 3:47. Stanick picked up his second goal of the night at 8:47. Inside two minutes later, Jake Durflinger made it 5-1 from Kaelan Taylor.

"Truly I think we had a good weekend, we just let up the third period on the back of a three-in-three," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "If we can continue to win weekends, we're going to be in a good spot. We've gotten points in a bunch of games as of late, and I really liked the last two games and the first two periods of tonight's game."

Khazheyev made 16 saves in the loss. The Gargoyles power play was held 0-for-2 on their chances.

Greensboro heads on the road next weekend, flying to Worcester for a two-game series against the Railers on Saturday and Sunday, November 22-23. The Gargoyles return home Wednesday, November 26 to face the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.







