Khazheyev Reassigned to Greensboro Ahead of Home Stand vs Tahoe

Published on November 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Gargoyles and AHL affiliate Chicago Wolves announced today goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev has been reassigned to the ECHL, and will join the Gargoyles ahead of their three-game home stand with the Tahoe Knight Monsters.

Khazheyev was recalled to Chicago Tuesday, November 4, and joined the team for three games since. He got his first start Sunday, November 9, against Grand Rapids where he made 30 saves and led the AHL club to a 4-3 victory in a shootout. Khazheyev has appeared in five games for the Gargoyles, posting a 2.99 goals against average and an .897 save percentage.

In a corresponding move, the Gargoyles also announced a trade sending goaltender Christian Propp to the Tulsa Oilers for future considerations. Propp was signed by Greensboro on Thursday, November 6 and started Saturday's contest against Wheeling where he made 27 saves in the 2-1 loss.

The Gargoyles return home this week with a three-game home series against the Tahoe Knight Monsters,

The Gargoyles return home this week with a three-game home series against the Tahoe Knight Monsters,

beginning Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, November 13-15.







