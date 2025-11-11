Americans Weekly: Mark Duarte Loaned to AHL Affiliate Belleville
Published on November 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Allen Americans News Release
Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), went 0-1-1 in two games over the weekend against the Tulsa Oilers. The same two teams meet this Saturday night in Allen for Star Wars Night in North Texas. Game time is 7:10 PM.
The Americans have loaned forward Mark Duarte to their AHL affiliate the Belleville Senators. Duarte, who has one of three hat tricks scored by an Americans player this season, has five points in nine games with the Americans.
"It's a well-deserved opportunity for Mark (Duarte)", noted Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "It's always tough to lose one of your best players, but it's also a good example of how far hard work, determination, and attitude can take you."
Last Week's Record: 0-1-1
Overall record: 4-3-2-0
Last Week's Results:
Friday, November 7th
Score: Allen 1 at Tulsa 4 Final
Sunday, November 9th
Score: Allen 3 at Tulsa 4 Final OT
-- This Week --
Saturday, November 15 vs. Tulsa Oilers
Promotion: Star Wars Night
Time: 7:10 PM CST
Location: CUTX Event Center
Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7
Regular Season Team Leaders:
Goals - (4) Brayden Watts
Assists - (6) Brayden Watts and Andre Anania
Points - (10) Brayden Watts
Power Play Goals - (1) Brayden Watts and four others
Power Play Assists - (3) Sam Sedley
Shorthanded Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell
Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts
Game Winning Goals - (0) Danny Katic and two others
First Goal - (1) Brayden Watts, Anthony Costantini and Michael Gildon
Insurance Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell and Mark Duarte
Penalty Minutes - (17) Braidan Simmons-Fischer
Plus/Minus - (3) Brayden Watts and Brad Morrison
Shots on Goal - (34) Mark Duarte
Save Percentage - (0.931) Jackson Parsons
Goals against average (2.37) Jackson Parsons
Goalie Wins - (3) Marco Costantini (3-2-2)
Americans Notables:
Brayden Watts scored the third Hat Trick of the season for the Americans.
Brayden Watts leads the Americans with 10 points (4 goals and 6 assists).
The Americans will play six of their next seven games on the road.
Brayden Watts leads the team averaging 1.11 points per game.
The Americans are 0-2 in overtime games. 1-0 in shootouts.
The Americans are 2-0-1 when scoring first.
The Americans are 25th overall on the power play 12.5 %.
The Americans penalty kill ranks 5th overall 90.2%.
Marco Costantini has started seven straight games for Allen.
The Americans are outscoring their opponent 12-8 in the third period.
