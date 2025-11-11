Americans Weekly: Mark Duarte Loaned to AHL Affiliate Belleville

Published on November 11, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans forward Mark Duarte

(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich) Allen Americans forward Mark Duarte(Allen Americans, Credit: Dave Dudich)

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), went 0-1-1 in two games over the weekend against the Tulsa Oilers. The same two teams meet this Saturday night in Allen for Star Wars Night in North Texas. Game time is 7:10 PM.

The Americans have loaned forward Mark Duarte to their AHL affiliate the Belleville Senators. Duarte, who has one of three hat tricks scored by an Americans player this season, has five points in nine games with the Americans.

"It's a well-deserved opportunity for Mark (Duarte)", noted Americans Head Coach Steve Martinson. "It's always tough to lose one of your best players, but it's also a good example of how far hard work, determination, and attitude can take you."

Last Week's Record: 0-1-1

Overall record: 4-3-2-0

Last Week's Results:

Friday, November 7th

Score: Allen 1 at Tulsa 4 Final

Sunday, November 9th

Score: Allen 3 at Tulsa 4 Final OT

-- This Week --

Saturday, November 15 vs. Tulsa Oilers

Promotion: Star Wars Night

Time: 7:10 PM CST

Location: CUTX Event Center

Broadcast Info: Streaming on Americans 24/7

Regular Season Team Leaders:

Goals - (4) Brayden Watts

Assists - (6) Brayden Watts and Andre Anania

Points - (10) Brayden Watts

Power Play Goals - (1) Brayden Watts and four others

Power Play Assists - (3) Sam Sedley

Shorthanded Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell

Shorthanded Assists - (1) Brayden Watts

Game Winning Goals - (0) Danny Katic and two others

First Goal - (1) Brayden Watts, Anthony Costantini and Michael Gildon

Insurance Goals - (1) Harrison Blaisdell and Mark Duarte

Penalty Minutes - (17) Braidan Simmons-Fischer

Plus/Minus - (3) Brayden Watts and Brad Morrison

Shots on Goal - (34) Mark Duarte

Save Percentage - (0.931) Jackson Parsons

Goals against average (2.37) Jackson Parsons

Goalie Wins - (3) Marco Costantini (3-2-2)

Americans Notables:

Brayden Watts scored the third Hat Trick of the season for the Americans.

Brayden Watts leads the Americans with 10 points (4 goals and 6 assists).

The Americans will play six of their next seven games on the road.

Brayden Watts leads the team averaging 1.11 points per game.

The Americans are 0-2 in overtime games. 1-0 in shootouts.

The Americans are 2-0-1 when scoring first.

The Americans are 25th overall on the power play 12.5 %.

The Americans penalty kill ranks 5th overall 90.2%.

Marco Costantini has started seven straight games for Allen.

The Americans are outscoring their opponent 12-8 in the third period.

