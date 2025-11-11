Rush Acquire Darian Pilon, Bobby Russell from Toledo

(RAPID CITY, S.D.)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Tuesday, in an Active Life Chiropractic Roster Adjustment, the Rush have acquired forward Darian Pilon and defenseman Bobby Russell from the Toledo Walleye in exchange for future considerations.

Pilon, 27, is in his third ECHL season. He has played four games this year and 95 in total. Pilon has spent his entire professional career with the Walleye.

The native of Sault Ste. Marie, Ont. competed collegiately at the University of Prince Edward Island.

Russell, 25, is a fifth-year pro who has played 205 ECHL games. He has accumulated two assists in four games this season. Russell spent the first three-and-a-half seasons with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, then was traded to Toledo in January.

The left-shot defenseman from Langley, B.C. has totaled 16 goals and 66 points in the ECHL. He has also skated in 10 American Hockey League games between the Charlotte Checkers and Ontario Reign.

This trade fulfills the future considerations component of the Rush's August 1st trade that sent Luke Mylymok to the Greensboro Gargoyles.

