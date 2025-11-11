Blades Play Morning Match against Greenville
Florida Everblades News Release
Bon Secours Wellness Arena (Greenville, S.C.) - Following a six-game Western Conference swing through Wichita and Fort Wayne, the Florida Everblades return to divisional play Wednesday morning at 10:30 a.m. against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits.
The Blades enter action in third place with a one-point edge over Greenville in the South Division standings owning a record of 5-4-0-1 after Saturday's 4-3 shootout defeat against the Komets. Florida snapped their home three-game winless streak on Friday night handling Fort Wayne 5-2 for their first win of the season in front of the Hertz Arena faithful. Blades captain Oliver Chau lifted off the host to begin the contest Friday ending a 147:38 scoreless drought on home ice helping Florida bounce back after a 5-0 shutout defeat Wednesday.
Special teams have played a pivotal role in the outcome of games to begin the season for the Everblades as Florida is unbeaten in regulation when converting a power-play marker (5-0-0-1) and undefeated when netting a short-handed goal (3-0). Florida this season ranks 10th on the man advantage at 20% (7/35) while Greenville sits 28th in the league at 9.7 % (9/31). Despite Greenville's early struggles with the extra skater, they boast the league's top penalty kill at 95.8% while Florida ranks 11th and has scored the fourth-most shorthanded goals in the league (3).
Offensively, Reid Duke leads the Everblades with eight points (3g-5a), while Craig Needham and Anthony Romano have found the back of the net in back-to-back games. For Greenville, Tate Singleton paces the attack with nine points and enters Wednesday riding a four-game point streak (2g-2a) as the Swamp Rabbits carry a four-game winning streak into the series opener.
Between the pipes, Isaiah Saville has been a stabilizing force for Greenville, winning three of his four starts with a .942 save percentage and a 1.42 goals-against average.
Last season, Florida held the upper hand in the season series, winning four of six meetings against their South Division rival, including a 2-1 mark at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Following Wednesday's school day contest at 10:30 a.m. these two teams will battle again Friday night for the middle game of the three-game series with the opening faceoff scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET.
