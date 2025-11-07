Blades Face Komets on Swampee's Birthday

Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Florida Everblades News Release









Florida Everblades forward Ben Brar

(Florida Everblades) Florida Everblades forward Ben Brar(Florida Everblades)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades look to even their three-game series against the Fort Wayne Komets tonight, Friday, November 7, for Swampee's birthday at Hertz Arena with a 7:30 p.m. game start.

The Blades opened the three-game set at a deficit, suffering a 5-0 loss on Wednesday. The Komets scored four of their goals in the third period, including three in a 3:04 span. Fort Wayne goaltender Sam Jonsson turned aside all 17 Everblades shots to record his third consecutive shutout of the season. The Komets have now furthered their winning streak to four since their series against the Iowa Heartlanders, and have won six of seven this season.

Jesse Lansdell continues to lead Florida with six points, while defenseman Jordan Sambrook leads Florida's blue line with three. The Blades' power play dropped slightly and now sits at 19%, while their penalty kill improved to 88%. Comparably, the Komets' power play fell to 16% and their penalty kill rose to 89%.

The Florida Everblades look to respond in tonight's game after Wednesday's loss, which left them 12th in the overall league standings; meanwhile, the Fort Wayne Komets tied for first overall.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from November 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.