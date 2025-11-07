ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Friday announced the following fines and suspensions resulting from ECHL Game #105, Jacksonville at Savannah, on Nov. 5.
Jacksonville's Jaden Condotta has been suspended for five games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized cross-checking infraction at 12:46 of the first period.
Condotta will miss Jacksonville's games vs. Atlanta tonight (Nov. 7), vs. South Carolina (Nov. 8), vs. Orlando (Nov. 13) vs. Atlanta (Nov. 15) and at Greenville (Nov. 21)
Savannah's Josh Davies has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of an unpenalized slew-foot infraction at 18:05 of the second period.
Davies will miss Savannah's games vs. Atlanta (Nov. 8) and at Norfolk (Nov. 14).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
