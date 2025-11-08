Five Rounds in the Shootout, But Gargoyles Come up Short in 3-2 Loss

A chaotic lineup debacle delayed Friday night's action by twelve minutes before the puck dropped, setting the tone for a chaotic evening between Greensboro and Wheeling that saw the Gargoyles gain a point in the North standings, but drop the final 3-2 in a shootout.

The game began with offsetting high-sticking minors just 28 seconds in before settling into a fast-paced first period. Defenseman Patrick Kyte opened the scoring 6:42 into the frame, netting his first goal as a Gargoyle in just his second appearance since being acquired from Wichita last week. His wrist shot from the blue line found its way through traffic to give Greensboro a 1-0 lead after one.

Wheeling responded with back-to-back goals, late in the second period and early in the third to erase the deficit and seize a 2-1 lead.

Greensboro pushed back with heavy offensive pressure, and their persistence paid off when Colton Leiter's point shot was deflected in front by David Gagnon to even the score at 2-2 with 14:19 remaining. Moments later, it looked as though Ryan Richardson had given the Gargoyles the lead once more, but the goal was quickly waved off by officials.

Neither team could break through in regulation, sending the contest to overtime for the fourth time in nine games to open the inaugural season. After a tense seven-minute 3-on-3 frame without a winner, the game advanced to a shootout, Greensboro's second straight weekend decided in the skills competition.

Through four rounds, both goaltenders stood tall until Chase Pietila converted in the fifth round to seal a 4-3 Wheeling victory. Connor Ungar was steady in goal for Greensboro, making 22 saves and turning aside 4 of 5 more in the shootout.

"I thought we played a solid game again," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "We had every opportunity to win a hockey game tonight, we just didn't capitalize. We got one point, we'll take it, but in all honesty I thought we played a really good game."

"I thought we played a solid game again," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "We had every opportunity to win a hockey game tonight, we just didn't capitalize. We got one point, we'll take it, but in all honesty I thought we played a really good game."







