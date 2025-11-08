Five Rounds in the Shootout, But Gargoyles Come up Short in 3-2 Loss
Published on November 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
A chaotic lineup debacle delayed Friday night's action by twelve minutes before the puck dropped, setting the tone for a chaotic evening between Greensboro and Wheeling that saw the Gargoyles gain a point in the North standings, but drop the final 3-2 in a shootout.
The game began with offsetting high-sticking minors just 28 seconds in before settling into a fast-paced first period. Defenseman Patrick Kyte opened the scoring 6:42 into the frame, netting his first goal as a Gargoyle in just his second appearance since being acquired from Wichita last week. His wrist shot from the blue line found its way through traffic to give Greensboro a 1-0 lead after one.
Wheeling responded with back-to-back goals, late in the second period and early in the third to erase the deficit and seize a 2-1 lead.
Greensboro pushed back with heavy offensive pressure, and their persistence paid off when Colton Leiter's point shot was deflected in front by David Gagnon to even the score at 2-2 with 14:19 remaining. Moments later, it looked as though Ryan Richardson had given the Gargoyles the lead once more, but the goal was quickly waved off by officials.
Neither team could break through in regulation, sending the contest to overtime for the fourth time in nine games to open the inaugural season. After a tense seven-minute 3-on-3 frame without a winner, the game advanced to a shootout, Greensboro's second straight weekend decided in the skills competition.
Through four rounds, both goaltenders stood tall until Chase Pietila converted in the fifth round to seal a 4-3 Wheeling victory. Connor Ungar was steady in goal for Greensboro, making 22 saves and turning aside 4 of 5 more in the shootout.
"I thought we played a solid game again," said Head Coach Scott Burt. "We had every opportunity to win a hockey game tonight, we just didn't capitalize. We got one point, we'll take it, but in all honesty I thought we played a really good game."
The Gargoyles close out their weekend series against Wheeling Saturday at 7 PM, and continue to honor the Nation's service members with Marvel Veteran's Weekend, where the team is boasting a new set of Captain America themed jerseys, a symbol of strength and courage alike with those who protect our country. Don't miss out on any of the fun, get your tickets at gargoyleshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from November 7, 2025
- Five Rounds in the Shootout, But Gargoyles Come up Short in 3-2 Loss - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Steelheads Fall to Mavericks, 3-2, in OT on Kansas City Practice Rink - Idaho Steelheads
- Knight Monsters Net Trio of Power Play Goals in 5-3 Win Over Rapid City - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Tahoe's Power Play Stings Rush, Rapid City Falls, 5-3 - Rapid City Rush
- Oilers Score Four Against Americans For Fourth Straight Win - Tulsa Oilers
- Kyle Keyser Earns a 29 Save Shutout in the Grizzlies' 2-0 Victory at Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Komets' Streak Ends with 5-2 Loss - Fort Wayne Komets
- Keyser Stops 29 Shots to Blank Thunder, 2-0 - Wichita Thunder
- Gladiators Open Road Trip with 5-2 Victory in Jacksonville - Atlanta Gladiators
- Blades Extinguish Komets 5-2 - Florida Everblades
- 'Clones Win Big, Defeat Heartlanders 9-2 on Shutout the Hate Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Americans Fall to Oilers 4-1 - Allen Americans
- Railers Lose Weekend-Opener 4-0 to Mariners - Worcester Railers HC
- K-Wings Ignite, Beat Walleye Friday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Fuel Shut out Bison 5-0 in First Home Win - Indy Fuel
- Admirals Cruise to Friday Night Victory over Adirondack - Norfolk Admirals
- Five-Round Shootout Produces Five Straight Wins for Wheeling - Wheeling Nailers
- Heartlanders Turned Away by Cyclones, 9-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Andreev's Hat Trick Propels Mariners into First Place - Maine Mariners
- Fuel Top Bison 5-0 - Bloomington Bison
- Walleye Comeback Falls Short in Friday Night Contest in Kalamazoo - Toledo Walleye
- Adirondack's Matt Salhany Scores in 4-1 Loss to Norfolk - Adirondack Thunder
- ECHL Transactions - November 7 - ECHL
- Canucks (AHL) Recall Loan of Goaltender Jonathan Lemieux - Kalamazoo Wings
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Perets Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley - Reading Royals
- Gerasimyuk Reassigned to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Grizzlies Gameday: November 7, 2025 - Utah at Wichita - Utah Grizzlies
- Rush Game Notes: November 7, 2025 - Rush vs. Tahoe Knight Monsters - Rapid City Rush
- Blades Face Komets on Swampee's Birthday - Florida Everblades
- Americans Open Two-Game Series in Tulsa - Allen Americans
- Gargoyles Battle Back Late But Fall Short in Series Opener against Wheeling - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Thunder Holds off Grizzlies on Thursday Night for 6-4 Win - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Fall 6-4 at Wichita on Thursday Night - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Gargoyles Stories
- Five Rounds in the Shootout, But Gargoyles Come up Short in 3-2 Loss
- Gargoyles Battle Back Late But Fall Short in Series Opener against Wheeling
- Chicago Wolves Recall Ruslan Khazheyev to the AHL
- Gargoyles Win the Weekend, Taking Game 3 over Trois-Riviers 5-2
- Third Period Comeback Brings Gargoyles' First Win in Franchise History