Gargoyles Win the Weekend, Taking Game 3 over Trois-Riviers 5-2

Published on November 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES, QC - The Greensboro Gargoyles picked up a 5-2 road victory Sunday afternoon over the Trois ¬âRivières Lions at the Colisée Vidéotron, a statement win capped by strong special-teams play.

Greensboro opened the scoring early, when Zach Faremouth tapped in the first goal of the game at 3:57 of the first period, assisted by Jake Elmer and Jordan Biro. Faremouth's strike marked his second straight game with a goal, while Biro extended his assist streak to two games. The Lions answered later in the opening frame, knotted it at 1-1 on a tally by Isaac Dufort with 7:48 elapsed, setting the stage for the middle frame.

In the second period, the Gargoyles regained the lead on a power-play goal by Wade Murphy at 3:22 assisted by Patrick Newell and Logan Nelson. But later in the middle period, the Lions tied it again.

Early in the period, Murphy struck again, scoring his second goal of the game giving Greensboro a 3-2 lead that stood as the game-winner. The Gargoyles offense broke loose, extending the margin with a power ¬Âplay goal by Logan Nelson and the second goal of the weekend for Anthony Rinaldi. On the night, Greensboro converted twice on the man-advantage, part of a weekend total of four power-play goals.

In the crease, Ruslan Khazheyev earned the first win of his season, turning aside 33 of 35 shots for a .943 save percentage.

The Gargoyles will return home Thursday, November 6 to open a six-game homestand and three-game series against the Wheeling Nailers. Thursday's matchup celebrates the fans who've helped grow hockey in the Carolinas with 336 Night, featuring $3 popcorn, $3 nachos, and $6 Bud Lights at First Horizon Coliseum. Friday and Saturday, November 7-8, the Gargoyles honour the nation's service members with Marvel Veterans Night and debut a new set of premium jerseys. Don't miss any of the fun, get your tickets now at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from November 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.