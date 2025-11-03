Suchanek Stifles Thunder on Sunday Afternoon

Published on November 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder battle the Tulsa Oilers

WICHITA, Kan. - Wichita closed a busy week on Sunday afternoon, losing to longtime rival Tulsa, 3-1, at the BOK Center.

Tulsa jumped out to a 3-0 lead and never looked back and won the first meeting between the two teams this season.

Noah Beck recorded his third goal of the year to break a shutout bid from Tomas Suchanek, who stopped 45 shots.

With the loss, the Thunder suffered their first blemish on the road in regulation and sees the winless skid hit three games.

Tulsa got on the board first just four minutes into the game. Roman Kinal fired a shot from the blueline. The puck deflected off a stick and got past Matt Davis to make it 1-0.

In the second, Adam McMaster added to the lead with his fourth of the season at 8:59. He stepped away in front of the benches and scored on a breakaway to make it 2-0.

Josh Nelson increased the lead at 12:36. Tulsa created a turnover below the goal line and Nelson had position in the slot for his fourth of the year to make it 3-0.

The Thunder peppered Suchanek in the final period with 15 shots, but the San Diego Gulls product made three key point-blank saves.

Beck finally broke through with 46 seconds left on the power play to make it 3-1. He fired a shot from the high slot that appeared to hit two Oilers and popped over Suchanek.

Wichita fired a season-high 46 shots on goal and had at least 14 in each period. Donavan Houle led the way in that department with eight. Lucas Vanroboys, Spencer Blackwell and Peter Bates each had five. Michal Stinil and Kyle Crnkovic each collected helpers.

Wichita went 1-for-4 on the power play. Tulsa was 0-for-2 on the man advantage.

The Thunder continues their two-game road swing with a morning game on Wednesday in the Dallas Metroplex against Allen. Opening faceoff is set for 10:30 a.m.

