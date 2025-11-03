Suchanek Halts 45 to Help Oilers Win Third Straight
Published on November 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, downed the Wichita Thunder 3-1 at the BOK Center on Sunday afternoon - the third straight oilers win
Roman Kinal scored his first of the season to give the Oilers the first goal in the third-straight game, uncorking a wrister from the blue line and into the top of the net through a screen 3:45 into the game. Tomas Suchanek halted all 17 shots faced.
Adam McMaster scored his fourth of the season and his second in as many nights 1:10 away from the midway mark of the game, cutting across the face off goal before depositing a silky backhander past Matt Davis to extend the Oilers lead to 2-0. Josh Nelson answered with his fourth of the season, finishing a crisp net-front pass from below the goal line by Kevin Gursoy, placing the Oilers up 3-0 just 3:46 later.
Suchanek made several highlight-reel saves in the third period before seeing his shutout performance foiled by a fluky, final-minute goal from Noah Beck that came on a six-on-four power play to close the score 3-1.
The Oilers gear up to host the Allen Americans for the first time this season on Friday, Nov. 7 at 7:05 p.m. at the BOK Center.
