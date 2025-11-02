Everblades Come from Behind Late for OT Win

WICHITA, Kan. - Trailing 2-1 with 75 seconds left in regulation, the Florida Everblades got a game-tying goal from Carson Gicewicz and a game-winning goal from Gianfranco Cassaro with 3:05 left on the clock in overtime to pull out a 3-2 victory over the Wichita Thunder in the rubber match of a three-game series Saturday night at INTRUST Bank Arena.

Both sides struggled to create offensive opportunities through the better part of the first period, but Wichita's Michal Stinil connected on a late power-play goal at the 18:22 mark to give the host Thunder a 1-0 lead. The lone goal of the opening frame came on Wichita's third power play of the game. Over the opening 20 minutes, the Everblades outshot the opposition 6-5, while coming up empty on just one power-play shift.

Kyle Betts wasted little time getting the Blades on the board in the second period, burying his first goal of the season just 1:27 into the frame. Betts struck from the left circle with Jesse Lansdell and Connor Doherty picking up the assists. Everblades netminder Will Cranley turned aside all 12 Wichita shots he faced in the second period - including a pair of highlight reel stops in the final five minutes - to keep the contest knotted at 1-1. Florida was nipped 12-11 in shot department as business picked up in the middle stanza.

Wichita pulled ahead 2-1 just 1:40 into the third, as Donavan Houle slipped behind the Everblades defense and beat Cranley to put the Thunder back on top.

The Everblades appeared to pull even at the 13:02 mark, as Ben Brar tipped in a blast from Doherty, but the would-be tying goal was disallowed upon video review due to a high stick.

Not yet done, the Everblades forced overtime on Gicewicz' tally with 1:15 to play, as he poked home a puck from the doorstep following a broken play behind the Wichita net. Lansdell carded his second assist of the game, while Cassaro also picked up a helper, as Florida evened the score at 2-2.

Three minutes into overtime, Florida's Reid Duke was foiled on a breakaway attempt, but with the Everblades on the power-play due to Wichita having too many men on the ice, Cassaro potted the game-winner with 3:05 to play. Duke and Oliver Chau earned the assists.

Cranley (2-1-0-0) stopped 31 shots in net for the Everblades and earned the win, while Wichita's Roddy Ross stopped 32 shots on suffered the loss in his first start of the season.

The Everblades return to Hertz Arena to open a three-game series versus the Fort Wayne Komets on Wednesday, November 5, at 7:30 p.m., with additional contests slated for Friday, November 7, and Saturday, November 8 at 7:30 p.m. and 7:00 p.m., respectively. Wednesday's series opener features a great Hump Day Deal with $4.00 beer and $4.00 hot dog specials. Visit floridaeverblades.com for more information and to purchase tickets.

---

BLADES BITS

Gianfranco Cassaro's game-winning goal in overtime was his first as an Everblade. He scored 13 goals in 66 games with the Reading Royals in 2024-25.

Reid Duke has a three-game point streak as his assist on Franco's game-winner comes on the heels of goals in the first two games of the series.

All three games in the series were decided by one goal. Wichita collected the opening goal for the second time in the series, previously scoring first in Friday's 2-1 Florida victory.

The Everblades (4-3-0-0) are 4-1 this season away from Hertz Arena.

On Kyle Betts' first goal of the season, Connor Doherty collected his first point of the year with the secondary assist, while Jesse Lansdell picked up his third helper.

