Fuel Close out Roadtrip with a Win against Kalamazoo

Published on November 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Indy Fuel News Release







FISHERS - The Fuel traveled to Michigan on Sunday to take on the Kalamazoo Wings. Indy dominated the first two periods and held strong in the third to secure two points.

1ST PERIOD

Just 3:40 into the period, Quinn Preston headed to the box for tripping, but the Indy Fuel couldn't capitalize on the power play.

The K-Wings found themselves on the penalty kill again at 11:22 when Orlando Mainolfi was called for cross-checking. The Wings kept their penalty kill strong.

Jadon Joseph scored his first professional goal at 14:16, with assists from Connor Joyce and Tyson Feist.

After the opening twenty, the Fuel dominated the shot column, outshooting Kalamazoo 16-3.

2ND PERIOD

Owen Robinson brought the energy early in the second period, finding the back of the net at 4:16 with an assist from Kevin Lombardi.

Not long after, at 4:56, Jordan Martin took the first Fuel penalty of the night for interference.

Joseph recorded his second goal of the night at 9:23, with some help from Chris Cameron and Michael Marchesan, to bring the Fuel up 3-0.

Jeremie Bucheler hit the penalty box late in the period for a 4-minute double minor for high-sticking at 17:29.

3RD PERIOD

Bucheler started the period in the box to serve the remaining 1:22 of his double minor..

5:39 into the third frame, the Fuel were given a bench minor for too many men, served by Brett Moravec. Just a minute later, at 6:39, Indy took a second too many men penalty. Kevin Lombardi was sent to the box to serve that one. Kalamazoo had a brief 5-on-3 opportunity, but the Fuel successfully killed off both penalties.

At 10:11, Spencer Kennedy was sent to the box for high-sticking, but Kalamazoo was able to kill off the penalty.

With 4:45 remaining, the K-Wings pulled their goalie for an extra attacker.

Indy's Michael Marchesan was sent to the box at 15:39 for roughing. With a 6-on-4 advantage, Quinn Preston scored a power play goal for Kalamazoo at 16:40 to get them on the board.

Keeping the momentum going, Kalamazoo's Andre Ghantous added another at 19:11, cutting the deficit to one.

Despite outshooting the K-Wings 16-6 in the first period, Kalamazoo finished the game outshooting Indy 34-27, but the Fuel held on strong to close out the game, winning 3-2.







ECHL Stories from November 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.