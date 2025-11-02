Royals Sweep Railers, Set Franchise Best 5-0-1 Start in 5-1 Rout

Published on November 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (5-0-1-0, 11 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Worcester Railers (1-4-0-1, 3 PTS), 5-1, at DCU Center on Saturday, November 1st.

Goaltender Vinnie Purpura (1-0-0-0) earned the win in goal for Reading with 25 saves on 26 shots faced while Worcester netminder Tristan Lennox (0-3-0-0) suffered the loss in goal with 27 saves on 32 shots faced.

Reading opened the game with a 3-0 lead on first period goals from Massimo Rizzo (2) at 9:12 and Brandon Saigeon (3) at 15:37 before Carson Golder (2) scored his first of two goals in the game at 18:44 of the second period.

The Railers answered 4:51 into the final frame on a Drew Callin (1) goal originally waved off for goaltender interference, but overturned after a review.

Reading restored their three-goal lead on a Sawyer Boulton goal at 7:40 into the third period, 4-1. Golder recorded Reading's second power play goal of the season and his first multi-goal game of the campaign at 11:55 to ice the series finale, 5-1.

With the win, the Royals set their best start in franchise history at 5-0-1 and have won five-straight; all done so on the road.

The 24th season of Royals hockey continues on the road against the Maine Mariners on November 2nd at 3:00 p.m. at Cross Insurance Arena.

¬â¹ ¬â¹The Royals are at home on November 8th for Opening Night, presented by Supportive Concepts For Families, at Santander Arena at 7:00 p.m. against Trois-Rivières. The home opener opens a two-game series with the Lions which concludes on Sunday, November 9 at 3:00 p.m.

-

Follow the Royals on X, Instagram, Facebook, YouTube and subscribe to the Ã°ÂËâ¢Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂºÃ°ÂËÂ¢Ã°ÂËÂ­Ã°ÂËÂ´ Ã°ÂË'Ã°ÂËÂªÃ°ÂËÂ¯Ã°ÂËÂ¨Ã°ÂËÂ¥Ã°ÂËÂ°Ã°ÂËÂ® email list to know when promotions and deals at all homes games this season goes live!







ECHL Stories from November 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.