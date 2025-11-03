Admirals Secure Point, Fall in OT against Wheeling

Published on November 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

After their third-period comeback fell just short the night before, the Norfolk Admirals returned to WesBanco Arena for one final matchup against the Wheeling Nailers. Norfolk jumped out to an early two-goal lead, but Wheeling answered with three straight goals to take a 3-2 win in overtime. The Admirals came away with one point to close out their road trip.

Goaltender Alex Worthington made his third appearance in net for Norfolk and turned in another strong effort, stopping 34 of 37 shots in the overtime loss.

The Admirals wasted no time getting on the board in the opening period. Just five minutes in, Connor Fedorek fired a slapshot from the point that found the back of the net, giving Norfolk an early 1-0 lead, his second goal of the season. Two minutes later, Brady Fleurent doubled the advantage with a backdoor tap-in, finishing a crisp passing play from Jaydon Dureau and Brandon Osmundson to make it 2-0.

Wheeling responded quickly, as Ryan Mahshie's shot slipped through Worthington to cut the deficit to 2-1. Despite being outshot 14-13, the Admirals carried their one-goal lead into the first intermission.

Midway through the second period, Norfolk found themselves shorthanded, and the Nailers capitalized. Connor Lockhart redirected a shot past Worthington to even the score at 2-2. That would be the only goal of the frame, as Wheeling controlled the pace and outshot the Admirals 18-6, sending the game tied into the final twenty minutes.

Norfolk generated several high-quality chances in the final twenty minutes, pressing hard for the go-ahead goal. However, Wheeling goaltender Maxim Pavlenko stood tall, turning aside every Admirals opportunity to keep the game locked at two. Much like the night before, Norfolk delivered a strong third period, digging deep in search of the winner, but sixty minutes wasn't enough to decide it as the game headed to overtime.

In the extra frame, Wheeling controlled the tempo and eventually broke through. Max Graham sealed the victory for the Nailers, slipping a shot past the blocker side of Worthington to end the game.

Next Up

The Admirals begin a five-game homestand that starts next Friday night as they'll host the Adirondack Thunder for the first of three matchups next weekend. Puck drop on Friday is at 7:05 p.m.







