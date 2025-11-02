ECHL Transactions - November 2

Published on November 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 2, 2025:

Atlanta:

Add Andrew Jarvis, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Anthony Firriolo, D Placed on Reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Nicholas Blachman, F Placed on Reserve

Add Nicholas Blachman, F Signed ECHL SPC

Delete Austin Magera, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Idaho:

Delete Arno Tiefensee, G Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Arno Tiefensee, G Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave

Indy:

Add Christian Berger, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Holden Wale, D Placed on Reserve

Delete Jacob LeGuerrier, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Nick Grima, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Kalamazoo:

Delete Hunter Vorva, G Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Hunter Strand, F Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Zach Okabe, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Ryan Helliwell, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Kansas City:

Delete Thomas Farrell, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Justin Janicke, F Assigned by Coachella Valley

Delete David Cotton, F Placed on Reserve

Add Will Gavin, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Lucas Sowder, F Placed on Reserve

Norfolk:

Add Kristof Papp, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Grant Hebert, F Placed on Reserve

Reading:

Delete Jake Willets, D Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Jack Page, D Activated from IR 14 Day

Add Jeremy Michel, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Nick Capone, F Placed on Reserve

Delete Miles Gendron, D Placed on IR 14 Day

South Carolina:

Add Mitchel Deelstra, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Scott Docherty, F Placed on Reserve

Trois-Rivières:

Add Vincent Duplessis, G Activated from IR 14 Day

Delete Hunter Jones, G Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Emmett Serensits, D Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Jacob Paquette, D Placed on IR 14 Day

Add Tommy Cormier, F Activated from Reserve

Delete Anthony Beauchamp, F Placed on Reserve

Tulsa:

Delete Tyrell Goulbourne, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Keegan Iverson, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Delete Coulson Pitre, F Placed on Reserve

Wheeling:

Delete Brayden Edwards, F Placed on IR 3 Day

Add Randy Hernandez, F Activated from IR 3 Day

Wichita:

Add T.J. Lloyd, D Activated from Reserve

Delete Jack Bar, D Placed on Reserve

Worcester:

Delete Thomas Gale, G Loaned to Springfield 11/1







