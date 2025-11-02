ECHL Transactions - November 2
Published on November 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Sunday, November 2, 2025:
Atlanta:
Add Andrew Jarvis, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Anthony Firriolo, D Placed on Reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Nicholas Blachman, F Placed on Reserve
Add Nicholas Blachman, F Signed ECHL SPC
Delete Austin Magera, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Idaho:
Delete Arno Tiefensee, G Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Arno Tiefensee, G Activated from Family/Bereavement Leave
Indy:
Add Christian Berger, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Holden Wale, D Placed on Reserve
Delete Jacob LeGuerrier, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Nick Grima, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Kalamazoo:
Delete Hunter Vorva, G Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Hunter Strand, F Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Zach Okabe, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Ryan Helliwell, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Kansas City:
Delete Thomas Farrell, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Justin Janicke, F Assigned by Coachella Valley
Delete David Cotton, F Placed on Reserve
Add Will Gavin, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Lucas Sowder, F Placed on Reserve
Norfolk:
Add Kristof Papp, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Grant Hebert, F Placed on Reserve
Reading:
Delete Jake Willets, D Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Jack Page, D Activated from IR 14 Day
Add Jeremy Michel, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Nick Capone, F Placed on Reserve
Delete Miles Gendron, D Placed on IR 14 Day
South Carolina:
Add Mitchel Deelstra, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Scott Docherty, F Placed on Reserve
Trois-Rivières:
Add Vincent Duplessis, G Activated from IR 14 Day
Delete Hunter Jones, G Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Emmett Serensits, D Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Jacob Paquette, D Placed on IR 14 Day
Add Tommy Cormier, F Activated from Reserve
Delete Anthony Beauchamp, F Placed on Reserve
Tulsa:
Delete Tyrell Goulbourne, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Keegan Iverson, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Delete Coulson Pitre, F Placed on Reserve
Wheeling:
Delete Brayden Edwards, F Placed on IR 3 Day
Add Randy Hernandez, F Activated from IR 3 Day
Wichita:
Add T.J. Lloyd, D Activated from Reserve
Delete Jack Bar, D Placed on Reserve
Worcester:
Delete Thomas Gale, G Loaned to Springfield 11/1
