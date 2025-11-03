Nailers Get a Win for the Maxes

Published on November 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers News Release









Wheeling Nailers look for a goal against the Norfolk Admirals

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers look for a goal against the Norfolk Admirals(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV - The Wheeling Nailers had a thrilling first weekend at WesBanco Arena, and it was capped off with some overtime magic on Sunday afternoon. Wheeling trailed 2-0 early, then fended off a barrage of shots in the third period, before Max Graham delivered the winning goal at the 2:25 mark of overtime. The Nailers beat the Norfolk Admirals 3-2 for the second day in a row, and improved to 4-0-1 on the young season. Maxim Pavlenko was tremendous in goal with 33 saves.

Three goals were scored in the opening ten minutes of play, but unfortunately, the Nailers found themselves on the wrong side of the scoreboard. Norfolk got onto the board first at the 5:05 mark. Brehdan Engum slipped a pass into the right circle for Connor Fedorek, who launched a one-timer into the right side of the net. 2:06 later, the Admirals added to their lead. Jaydon Dureau delivered a perfect pass into the right side of the crease for a tip-in by Brady Fleurent. Wheeling cut into the deficit 2:33 after that. Jordan Kaplan dropped a pass off to Randy Hernández, who whipped a shot on goal from the slot. Goaltender Alex Worthington lost control of the rebound, which was touched home by Ryan Mahshie.

One of the biggest strengths for the Nailers in the first five games has been their power play, and it was the man advantage that tied the score at the 12:35 mark of the second period. Connor Lockhart took a shot from the right circle, which ramped off of a Norfolk defender's stick, then floated over the netminder and into the cage.

Norfolk controlled the majority of the play in the third period with a 15-4 shots on goal advantage. However, thanks to an outstanding performance by rookie goaltender Maxim Pavlenko, Wheeling bent, but didn't break, and the score stayed tied, 2-2.

The Nailers needed just one shot in overtime to win the contest, and it came at the 2:25 mark. Jordan Kaplan delivered a pass to Max Graham in the left circle. Graham hesitated, then shoveled a shot into the left side of the goal for his second straight game winning strike and a 3-2 final score.

Maxim Pavlenko earned his second win in as many days for Wheeling, as he denied 33 of the 35 shots he faced. Alex Worthington made 34 saves on 37 shots in the overtime loss for the Admirals.

The Nailers will travel to Greensboro, North Carolina this week for their first three games against the expansion Gargoyles on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. All of those matches will begin at 7:00. Wheeling's next home series is November 14th and 15th against the Maine Mariners, and both of those games will start at 7:10. November 14th is Military Appreciation Night and November 15th is First Responders Night. Additional upcoming promotions include Bluey Night on November 29th and Wizards & Wands: Spells in the Snow on December 6th. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

Images from this story







ECHL Stories from November 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.