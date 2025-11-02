K-Wings Push Late, Come up Just Short to Fuel Sunday

Published on November 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (1-4-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, made it interesting in the end, but lost to the Indy Fuel (2-3-1-0) at Wings Event Center, 3-2.

The K-Wings' sticks got hot late in the third period after Todd Skirving (1) won an offensive zone faceoff on the power play with a 6-on-4 advantage. The clean win led to a Colin Saccoman (2) shot that deflected off the goalie's pads, setting up Quinn Preston (1) for a quick putback goal.

Carrying the momentum, Andre Ghantous (2) found an open alley from the right circle, firing a back-bar-down missile at the 19:11 mark to bring the score to within one. Preston (5) and Davis Pennington (2) picked up assists on the goal.

Leading up to the third period, Indy took the early lead with the only first-period goal at the 14:16 mark. The Fuel continued the offensive push with two consecutive second-period scores at the 4:16 and 9:23 marks, making it 3-0.

Kalamazoo outshot Indy 34-27 in the contest, went 3-for-3 on the penalty kill, scored a power play goal, and Aku Koskenvuo (0-1-0-0) had 24 saves in his first pro game.

Next up for the K-Wings is a home tilt at 7 p.m. EST Friday versus the Toledo Walleye at Wings Event Center for our annual Military Appreciation Night as we honor and celebrate those who serve. The first 1,000 fans will receive a limited-edition K-Wings Camo Baseball Hat, and don't miss your chance to bid on our special DASH jersey auction, with all proceeds benefiting YMCA of Greater Kalamazoo.







ECHL Stories from November 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.