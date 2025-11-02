A Wild Third Period Leads to an Americans Win

Published on November 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL) rallied twice to beat the Rapid City Rush 6-3 on Military Appreciation Night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center, in front of a crowd just under 6,000 in Allen.

The Americans trailed 2-0 in the opening period before rallying to tie the game at 2-2. Brad Morrison (1) and Michael Gildon (2) scored first period goals to even the score. The Americans put up a season-high 17 shots in the opening frame. Brad Morrison also added a five for fighting penalty that would come into play later in the game.

Rapid City regained the lead in the middle frame as Ryan Wagner scored his first of the season with 33 seconds remaining in the period. The two teams had 13 shots each in the period with the Rush on top 3-2.

The third period had plenty of excitement. Andre Anania opened the scoring with his first of the season at the 7:28 mark to even the game at 3-3 with Brayden Watts and Brad Morrison providing the assists. With the Morrison helper, that completed the Gordie Howe hat trick. Four minutes later the Americans were at it again. This time shorthanded as Brayden Watts and Harrison Blaisdell teamed up for a shorthanded goal. The first of the night for Blaisdell and the Americans took the lead 4-3. Blaisdell was back on the scoresheet five minutes later. This time firing the puck into an empty Rapid City net to make it 5-3. He did it one more time at the 19:47 mark with his third of the night completing the natural hat trick.

The Americans won their second in a row and took five out of six points from Rapid City this week improving to 3-2-1.

Harrison Blaisdell finished the game with a four-point night with three goals and an assist.

Hank Crone extended his point streak to three games with an assist on Michael Gildon's first period goal.

Marco Costantini went all three games for Allen this week taking two out of three with some spectacular play between the pipes.

The Americans finished the game with a power play goal and a shorthanded goal outshooting the Rush 40-32

They Said it:

Steve Martinson: "A really good win for us tonight. We played a great third period and it was nice to see players start to break out. Blazer was using his speed all night, and it paid off. Watts was everywhere and Morrison showed his capabilities. Andre (Anania) is a really nasty guy to play against, and it was fun to see him jump in the play and bury that twister ."

Harrison Blaisdell: "I felt like I found my groove tonight and was making a lot happen. I started to get frustrated missing so many opportunities, but Watts made it real easy on that first goal and the last two empty net goals were the cherry on top! Great win for us and a great weekend."

Brad Morrison: It was a big win for us tonight. So many guys played a great game. Watts, Blaisdell, Andre. We never gave up on this one. The puck is starting to go in the net for us and that's a good thing. We want to continue to work hard and good things will happen."

Three Stars:

1. ALN - H. Blaisdell

2. ALN - A. Anania

3. ALN - B. Morrison







