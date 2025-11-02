ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
Published on November 2, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions from ECHL Game #91, Reading at Worcester, on Nov. 1.
Worcester's Riley Piercey has been suspended for seven games and fined an undisclosed amount. He is suspended for five games under Rule #70.1 and Rule #70.10 as the result of leaving the player's bench to join an altercation and for two games under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 14:46 of the third period.
Piercey will miss Worcester's games at Maine (Nov. 7), vs. Maine (Nov. 8 and Nov. 9), vs. Trois-Rivières (Nov. 14 and Nov. 15) and vs. Maine (Nov. 18 and Nov. 21).
Worcester's Anthony Callin has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 14:46 of the third period.
Callin will miss Worcester's games at Maine (Nov. 7), vs. Maine (Nov. 8 and Nov. 9) and vs. Trois-Rivières (Nov. 14).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
In addition, the Worcester organization has been fined an undisclosed amount.
ECHL Stories from November 2, 2025
- Admirals Secure Point, Fall in OT against Wheeling - Norfolk Admirals
- Gargoyles Win the Weekend, Taking Game 3 over Trois-Riviers 5-2 - Greensboro Gargoyles
- K-Wings Push Late, Come up Just Short to Fuel Sunday - Kalamazoo Wings
- Mariners Stop Royals Unbeaten Streak with 5-1 Win - Maine Mariners
- Fuel Close out Roadtrip with a Win against Kalamazoo - Indy Fuel
- Stingrays Drop Sunday Matchup with Gladiators, 2-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - November 2 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Everblades Come from Behind Late for OT Win - Florida Everblades
- A Wild Third Period Leads to an Americans Win - Allen Americans
- Royals Sweep Railers, Set Franchise Best 5-0-1 Start in 5-1 Rout - Reading Royals
- Preview: Royals vs. Mariners, November 2nd - Game 7/72 - Reading Royals
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.