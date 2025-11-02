ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Sunday announced the following fines and suspensions from ECHL Game #91, Reading at Worcester, on Nov. 1.

Worcester's Riley Piercey has been suspended for seven games and fined an undisclosed amount. He is suspended for five games under Rule #70.1 and Rule #70.10 as the result of leaving the player's bench to join an altercation and for two games under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his actions at 14:46 of the third period.

Piercey will miss Worcester's games at Maine (Nov. 7), vs. Maine (Nov. 8 and Nov. 9), vs. Trois-Rivières (Nov. 14 and Nov. 15) and vs. Maine (Nov. 18 and Nov. 21).

Worcester's Anthony Callin has been suspended for four games and fined an undisclosed amount under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for slashing at 14:46 of the third period.

Callin will miss Worcester's games at Maine (Nov. 7), vs. Maine (Nov. 8 and Nov. 9) and vs. Trois-Rivières (Nov. 14).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

