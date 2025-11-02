Mariners Stop Royals Unbeaten Streak with 5-1 Win

Maine Mariners celebrate a goal

PORTLAND, ME - The Maine Mariners, proud affiliates of the NHL's Boston Bruins and AHL's Providence Bruins handed the Reading Royals their first regulation loss of the season on Sunday afternoon with a 5-1 victory at the Cross Insurance Arena. Jacob Perreault's three-point game (one goal, two assists) helped facilitate the offense as Maine extended its point streak to five games (3-0-1-1).

For the first time on the weekend, the Mariners were able to strike first. At 11:03 of the opening period, Jacob Hudson worked down to the left of the Royals net and fed one across the top of the crease to Perreault, who one-timed home his fourth goal of the season. Perreault's strike was the lone goal of the first frame, as Maine carried the 1-0 lead into the intermission.

Alex DiPaolo netted the first goal of his professional career at 4:15 of the second to double the Maine lead. Fellow Colgate University alumnus Ben Raymond assisted, along with Caden Villegas, each collecting their first Mariners points. Less than 90 seconds later, Zach Massicotte's blast from the blue line stretched the lead to 3-0. Reading's Cam Cook backhanded in a shorthanded goal at 8:02, but that was answered quickly by Robert Cronin's backdoor tap-in at 9:37, set up on Perreault's third point of the game.

Leading 4-1 in the third, the Mariners capitalized on a power play opportunity at 7:04, when Ty Gallagher's shot from the point found its way through Petruzzelli. It was Gallagher's first ECHL goal, and the second of his pro career. For the second game in a row, the Mariners registered 40 shots, while Luke Cavallin stopped 25 of 26 for his fourth win of the season.

The Mariners (4-1-1-1) will play three games against the Worcester Railers next weekend, starting Friday on home ice with "College Night" presented by the University of Southern Maine. The puck drops at 7:15 PM and the first 500 fans will receive a Mariners Trucker Hat, courtesy of Venture Solar.

Single game tickets for all 36 regular season home games are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. Ticket packages including the 207 Club, half-season and 12-game plans, 12-ticket flex plans, and group discounts are also available by calling 833-GO-MAINE, filling out an inquiry form at MarinersOfMaine.com, or visiting the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

